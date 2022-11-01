Global Metal Oxide Film Resistors Market Research Report 2022
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type
1% Resistance Tolerance
2% Resistance Tolerance
5% Resistance Tolerance
Others
Segment by Application
Telecommunication
Medical Equipment
TV and Monitors
Stabilized Power Supply
Automotive Electronics
Others
By Company
Viking Tech Corp
Yageo
Panasonic
Kusum Enterprises
Tyson
Fukushima Futaba Electric
Zealway Electronics
UniOhm
Hokuriku Electric Industry
KOA
TAI ELECTRONIC
TE Connectivity
Uni Ohm
Vishay
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
South Korea
Taiwan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Table of content
1 Metal Oxide Film Resistors Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Metal Oxide Film Resistors
1.2 Metal Oxide Film Resistors Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Metal Oxide Film Resistors Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2022 VS 2028
1.2.2 1% Resistance Tolerance
1.2.3 2% Resistance Tolerance
1.2.4 5% Resistance Tolerance
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Metal Oxide Film Resistors Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Metal Oxide Film Resistors Consumption Comparison by Application: 2022 VS 2028
1.3.2 Telecommunication
1.3.3 Medical Equipment
1.3.4 TV and Monitors
1.3.5 Stabilized Power Supply
1.3.6 Automotive Electronics
1.3.7 Others
1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects
1.4.1 Global Metal Oxide Film Resistors Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.2 Global Metal Oxide Film Resistors Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5 Global Market Size by Region
1.5.1 Global Metal Oxide Film Resistors Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.5.2 North America Metal Oxide Film Resistors Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.3 Europe Metal Oxide Film Resistors Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.4 China Metal Oxide Film Resistors Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.5 Japan Metal Oxide Film Resistors Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
