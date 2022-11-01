Global Semiconductor Sputtering Targets Market Research Report 2022
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type
Titanium Target
Aluminum Target
Tantalum Target
Copper Target
Others
Segment by Application
Wafer Manufacturing
Packaging and Testing
By Company
JX Nippon Mining & Metals Corporation
Praxair
Hitachi Metals
Honeywell
Sumitomo Chemical
ULVAC
Materion (Heraeus)
GRIKIN Advanced Material Co., Ltd.
TOSOH
Ningbo Jiangfeng
FURAYA Metals Co., Ltd
Advantec
Angstrom Sciences
Umicore Thin Film Products
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
South Korea
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Table of content
1 Semiconductor Sputtering Targets Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Semiconductor Sputtering Targets
1.2 Semiconductor Sputtering Targets Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Semiconductor Sputtering Targets Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2022 VS 2028
1.2.2 Titanium Target
1.2.3 Aluminum Target
1.2.4 Tantalum Target
1.2.5 Copper Target
1.2.6 Others
1.3 Semiconductor Sputtering Targets Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Semiconductor Sputtering Targets Consumption Comparison by Application: 2022 VS 2028
1.3.2 Wafer Manufacturing
1.3.3 Packaging and Testing
1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects
1.4.1 Global Semiconductor Sputtering Targets Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.2 Global Semiconductor Sputtering Targets Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5 Global Market Size by Region
1.5.1 Global Semiconductor Sputtering Targets Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.5.2 North America Semiconductor Sputtering Targets Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.3 Europe Semiconductor Sputtering Targets Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.4 China Semiconductor Sputtering Targets Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.5 Japan Semiconductor Sputtering Targets Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.6 South Korea Semiconductor Sputtering
