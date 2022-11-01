Global Semiconductor Sputtering Targets Market Research Report 2022

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type

Titanium Target

Aluminum Target

Tantalum Target

Copper Target

Others

Segment by Application

Wafer Manufacturing

Packaging and Testing

By Company

JX Nippon Mining & Metals Corporation

Praxair

Hitachi Metals

Honeywell

Sumitomo Chemical

ULVAC

Materion (Heraeus)

GRIKIN Advanced Material Co., Ltd.

TOSOH

Ningbo Jiangfeng

FURAYA Metals Co., Ltd

Advantec

Angstrom Sciences

Umicore Thin Film Products

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Table of content

1 Semiconductor Sputtering Targets Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Semiconductor Sputtering Targets

1.2 Semiconductor Sputtering Targets Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Semiconductor Sputtering Targets Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2022 VS 2028

1.2.2 Titanium Target

1.2.3 Aluminum Target

1.2.4 Tantalum Target

1.2.5 Copper Target

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Semiconductor Sputtering Targets Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Semiconductor Sputtering Targets Consumption Comparison by Application: 2022 VS 2028

1.3.2 Wafer Manufacturing

1.3.3 Packaging and Testing

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Semiconductor Sputtering Targets Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.4.2 Global Semiconductor Sputtering Targets Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Semiconductor Sputtering Targets Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.5.2 North America Semiconductor Sputtering Targets Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.3 Europe Semiconductor Sputtering Targets Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.4 China Semiconductor Sputtering Targets Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.5 Japan Semiconductor Sputtering Targets Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.6 South Korea Semiconductor Sputtering

