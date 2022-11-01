Global Flat Panel Display Sputtering Targets Market Research Report 2022

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type

Metal Target

Alloy Target

Ceramic Compound Target

Segment by Application

LCD

LED

OLED

By Company

JX Nippon Mining & Metals Corporation

Praxair

Mitsui Mining & Smelting

Hitachi Metals

Sumitomo Chemical

ULVAC

Materion (Heraeus)

TOSOH

Ningbo Jiangfeng

Heesung

Luvata

Fujian Acetron New Materials Co., Ltd

Changzhou Sujing Electronic Material

Luoyang Sifon Electronic Materials

FURAYA Metals Co., Ltd

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Table of content

1 Flat Panel Display Sputtering Targets Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Flat Panel Display Sputtering Targets

1.2 Flat Panel Display Sputtering Targets Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Flat Panel Display Sputtering Targets Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2022 VS 2028

1.2.2 Metal Target

1.2.3 Alloy Target

1.2.4 Ceramic Compound Target

1.3 Flat Panel Display Sputtering Targets Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Flat Panel Display Sputtering Targets Consumption Comparison by Application: 2022 VS 2028

1.3.2 LCD

1.3.3 LED

1.3.4 OLED

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Flat Panel Display Sputtering Targets Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.4.2 Global Flat Panel Display Sputtering Targets Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Flat Panel Display Sputtering Targets Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.5.2 North America Flat Panel Display Sputtering Targets Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.3 Europe Flat Panel Display Sputtering Targets Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.4 China Flat Panel Display Sputtering Targets Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.5 Japan Flat Panel Display Sputtering Targets Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.6 South Korea Flat Panel Display Spu

