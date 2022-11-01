Global Magnetic-field Sensing ICs Market Research Report 2022
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type
Hall Effect Sensing ICs
TMR Sensing ICs
AMR Sensing ICs
GMR Sensing ICs
Segment by Application
Automotive
Consumer Electronics
Industrial Applications
Aerospace & Defense
Medical Biological
Others
By Company
Asahi Kasei Corporation
Infineon
NXP
TE
Honeywell
Analog Devices, Inc
Alps Electric
Melexis NV
Micronas Semiconductor
AMS
Sanken Electric
MEMSic, Inc.
Robert Bosch
Diodes
NVE
Allegro MicroSystems
STMicroelectronics
TDK
Yamaha
Hitachi
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
South Korea
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Table of content
1 Magnetic-field Sensing ICs Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Magnetic-field Sensing ICs
1.2 Magnetic-field Sensing ICs Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Magnetic-field Sensing ICs Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2022 VS 2028
1.2.2 Hall Effect Sensing ICs
1.2.3 TMR Sensing ICs
1.2.4 AMR Sensing ICs
1.2.5 GMR Sensing ICs
1.3 Magnetic-field Sensing ICs Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Magnetic-field Sensing ICs Consumption Comparison by Application: 2022 VS 2028
1.3.2 Automotive
1.3.3 Consumer Electronics
1.3.4 Industrial Applications
1.3.5 Aerospace & Defense
1.3.6 Medical Biological
1.3.7 Others
1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects
1.4.1 Global Magnetic-field Sensing ICs Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.2 Global Magnetic-field Sensing ICs Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5 Global Market Size by Region
1.5.1 Global Magnetic-field Sensing ICs Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.5.2 North America Magnetic-field Sensing ICs Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.3 Europe Magnetic-field Sensing ICs Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.4 China Magnetic-field Sensing ICs Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.5 Japan Magnetic-field Sensing ICs Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.6 South
