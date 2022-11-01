Global Magnetic-field Sensing ICs Market Research Report 2022

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type

Hall Effect Sensing ICs

TMR Sensing ICs

AMR Sensing ICs

GMR Sensing ICs

Segment by Application

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Industrial Applications

Aerospace & Defense

Medical Biological

Others

By Company

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Infineon

NXP

TE

Honeywell

Analog Devices, Inc

Alps Electric

Melexis NV

Micronas Semiconductor

AMS

Sanken Electric

MEMSic, Inc.

Robert Bosch

Diodes

NVE

Allegro MicroSystems

STMicroelectronics

TDK

Yamaha

Hitachi

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Table of content

1 Magnetic-field Sensing ICs Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Magnetic-field Sensing ICs

1.2 Magnetic-field Sensing ICs Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Magnetic-field Sensing ICs Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2022 VS 2028

1.2.2 Hall Effect Sensing ICs

1.2.3 TMR Sensing ICs

1.2.4 AMR Sensing ICs

1.2.5 GMR Sensing ICs

1.3 Magnetic-field Sensing ICs Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Magnetic-field Sensing ICs Consumption Comparison by Application: 2022 VS 2028

1.3.2 Automotive

1.3.3 Consumer Electronics

1.3.4 Industrial Applications

1.3.5 Aerospace & Defense

1.3.6 Medical Biological

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Magnetic-field Sensing ICs Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.4.2 Global Magnetic-field Sensing ICs Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Magnetic-field Sensing ICs Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.5.2 North America Magnetic-field Sensing ICs Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.3 Europe Magnetic-field Sensing ICs Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.4 China Magnetic-field Sensing ICs Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.5 Japan Magnetic-field Sensing ICs Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.6 South

