Global Sillicon Carbide Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Sillicon Carbide market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Sillicon Carbide market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
SiC Polymers Types (3C, 4H, and 6H)
IV IV SiC Semiconductor
III V SiC Semiconductor
Segment by Application
Automotive
Industrial
Defense & Aerospace
Power
Solar & Wind
Medical and Healthcare
Others
By Company
CREE Incorporated (U.S.)
Fairchild Semiconductor International Inc. (U.S.)
Genesic Semiconductor Inc. (U.S.)
Infineon Technologies AG (Germany)
Microchip Technology (U.S.)
Norstel AB (Sweden)
Renesas Electronics Corporation (Japan)
ROHM Co. Ltd. (Japan)
STMicroelectronics N.V (Switzerland)
Toshiba Corporation (Japan)
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Sillicon Carbide Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Sillicon Carbide Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 SiC Polymers Types (3C, 4H, and 6H)
1.2.3 IV – IV SiC Semiconductor
1.2.4 III – V SiC Semiconductor
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Sillicon Carbide Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Automotive
1.3.3 Industrial
1.3.4 Defense & Aerospace
1.3.5 Power
1.3.6 Solar & Wind
1.3.7 Medical and Healthcare
1.3.8 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Sillicon Carbide Production
2.1 Global Sillicon Carbide Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Sillicon Carbide Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Sillicon Carbide Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Sillicon Carbide Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Sillicon Carbide Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Sillicon Carbide Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Sillicon Carbide Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Sillicon Carbide Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Sillicon Carbide Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Sillicon Carbide Sales by Region
