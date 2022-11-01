Carbon Fiber Board Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Carbon fiber board is made of carbon fibers arranged in the same direction by resin infiltration and hardening to form a carbon fiber board. It can effectively solve the problems of difficult construction and large amount of engineering of multi-layer carbon fiber cloth. It has good reinforcement effect and convenient construction.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Carbon Fiber Board in global, including the following market information:

The global Carbon Fiber Board market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Universal Carbon Fiber Board Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Carbon Fiber Board include Toray, ZOLTEK (Toray), Mitsubishi Rayon, Toho Tenax (Teijin), Hexcel, Formosa Plastics Corp, SGL, Cytec Solvay and DowDuPont, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Carbon Fiber Board manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Carbon Fiber Board Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Carbon Fiber Board Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

