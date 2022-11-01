VTOL UAV Market Analysis Report & Forecast to 2028 – Competitors, Revenue, Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities

The Global and United States RFIDVTOL UAV Market Report was published by QYResearch recently.

Global RFIDVTOL UAV Scope and Market Size

RFIDVTOL UAV market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global RFIDVTOL UAV market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the RFIDVTOL UAV market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Small Sized VTOL UAV

Large Sized VTOL UAV

Segment by Application

Military

Homeland Security

Civil and Commercial

The report on the RFIDVTOL UAV market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

DJI

PARROT

3D Robotics

AscTec

Yamaha

XAIRCRAFT

ZERO TECH

Ehang

IAI

CybAero

Alpha Unmanned Systems

Microdrones

Ewatt

Hanhe

GoPro

LONCIN MOTOR

Key Objectives of This Report

To study and analyze the global RFIDVTOL UAV consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of RFIDVTOL UAV market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global RFIDVTOL UAV manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the RFIDVTOL UAV with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of RFIDVTOL UAV submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

1.1VTOL UAV Product Introduction

1.2 GlobalVTOL UAV Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 GlobalVTOL UAV Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 GlobalVTOL UAV Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United StatesVTOL UAV Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United StatesVTOL UAV Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United StatesVTOL UAV Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4VTOL UAV Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United StatesVTOL UAV in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate ofVTOL UAV Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5VTOL UAV Market Dynamics

1.5.1VTOL UAV Industry Trends

1.5.2VTOL UAV Market Drivers

1.5.3VTOL UAV Market Challenges

1.5.4VTOL UAV Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1VTOL UAV Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Premium Grade

2.1.2 Other

2.2 GlobalVTOL UAV Market Size by Type

2.2.1 GlobalVTOL UAV Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 GlobalVTOL UAV Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 GlobalVTOL UAV Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United StatesVTOL UAV Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United StatesVTOL UAV Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United StatesVTOL UAV Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United StatesVTOL UAV Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1VTOL UAV Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 PCB or Laminates

3.1.2 Plastic Housings

3.1.3 Intermediate

3.2 GlobalVTOL UAV Market Size by Application

3.2.1 GlobalVTOL UAV Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 GlobalVTOL UAV Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 GlobalVTOL UAV Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United StatesVTOL UAV Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United StatesVTOL UAV Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United StatesVTOL UAV Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United StatesVTOL UAV Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 GlobalVTOL UAV Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 GlobalVTOL UAV Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top GlobalVTOL UAV Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 GlobalVTOL UAV Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 GlobalVTOL UAV Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 GlobalVTOL UAV Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 GlobalVTOL UAV Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1VTOL UAV Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers ofVTOL UAV in 2021

4.2.3 GlobalVTOL UAV Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 GlobalVTOL UAV Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 GlobalVTOL UAV Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 ManufacturersVTOL UAV Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter intoVTOL UAV Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United StatesVTOL UAV Market Size by Company

4.5.1 TopVTOL UAV Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United StatesVTOL UAV Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United StatesVTOL UAV Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 GlobalVTOL UAV Market Size by Region

5.1 GlobalVTOL UAV Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 GlobalVTOL UAV Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 GlobalVTOL UAV Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 GlobalVTOL UAV Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 GlobalVTOL UAV Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 GlobalVTOL UAV Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 GlobalVTOL UAV Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North AmericaVTOL UAV Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North AmericaVTOL UAV Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-PacificVTOL UAV Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-PacificVTOL UAV Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 EuropeVTOL UAV Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 EuropeVTOL UAV Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin AmericaVTOL UAV Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin AmericaVTOL UAV Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and AfricaVTOL UAV Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and AfricaVTOL UAV Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 DJI

7.1.1 DJI Corporation Information

7.1.2 DJI Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 DJI VTOL UAV Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 DJI VTOL UAV Products Offered

7.1.5 DJI Recent Development

7.2 PARROT

7.2.1 PARROT Corporation Information

7.2.2 PARROT Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 PARROT VTOL UAV Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 PARROT VTOL UAV Products Offered

7.2.5 PARROT Recent Development

7.3 3D Robotics

7.3.1 3D Robotics Corporation Information

7.3.2 3D Robotics Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 3D Robotics VTOL UAV Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 3D Robotics VTOL UAV Products Offered

7.3.5 3D Robotics Recent Development

7.4 AscTec

7.4.1 AscTec Corporation Information

7.4.2 AscTec Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 AscTec VTOL UAV Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 AscTec VTOL UAV Products Offered

7.4.5 AscTec Recent Development

7.5 Yamaha

7.5.1 Yamaha Corporation Information

7.5.2 Yamaha Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Yamaha VTOL UAV Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Yamaha VTOL UAV Products Offered

7.5.5 Yamaha Recent Development

7.6 XAIRCRAFT

7.6.1 XAIRCRAFT Corporation Information

7.6.2 XAIRCRAFT Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 XAIRCRAFT VTOL UAV Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 XAIRCRAFT VTOL UAV Products Offered

7.6.5 XAIRCRAFT Recent Development

7.7 ZERO TECH

7.7.1 ZERO TECH Corporation Information

7.7.2 ZERO TECH Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 ZERO TECH VTOL UAV Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 ZERO TECH VTOL UAV Products Offered

7.7.5 ZERO TECH Recent Development

7.8 Ehang

7.8.1 Ehang Corporation Information

7.8.2 Ehang Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Ehang VTOL UAV Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Ehang VTOL UAV Products Offered

7.8.5 Ehang Recent Development

7.9 IAI

7.9.1 IAI Corporation Information

7.9.2 IAI Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 IAI VTOL UAV Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 IAI VTOL UAV Products Offered

7.9.5 IAI Recent Development

7.10 CybAero

7.10.1 CybAero Corporation Information

7.10.2 CybAero Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 CybAero VTOL UAV Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 CybAero VTOL UAV Products Offered

7.10.5 CybAero Recent Development

7.11 Alpha Unmanned Systems

7.11.1 Alpha Unmanned Systems Corporation Information

7.11.2 Alpha Unmanned Systems Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Alpha Unmanned Systems VTOL UAV Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Alpha Unmanned Systems VTOL UAV Products Offered

7.11.5 Alpha Unmanned Systems Recent Development

7.12 Microdrones

7.12.1 Microdrones Corporation Information

7.12.2 Microdrones Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Microdrones VTOL UAV Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Microdrones Products Offered

7.12.5 Microdrones Recent Development

7.13 Ewatt

7.13.1 Ewatt Corporation Information

7.13.2 Ewatt Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Ewatt VTOL UAV Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Ewatt Products Offered

7.13.5 Ewatt Recent Development

7.14 Hanhe

7.14.1 Hanhe Corporation Information

7.14.2 Hanhe Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Hanhe VTOL UAV Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Hanhe Products Offered

7.14.5 Hanhe Recent Development

7.15 GoPro

7.15.1 GoPro Corporation Information

7.15.2 GoPro Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 GoPro VTOL UAV Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 GoPro Products Offered

7.15.5 GoPro Recent Development

7.16 LONCIN MOTOR

7.16.1 LONCIN MOTOR Corporation Information

7.16.2 LONCIN MOTOR Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 LONCIN MOTOR VTOL UAV Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 LONCIN MOTOR Products Offered

7.16.5 LONCIN MOTOR Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1VTOL UAV Industry Chain Analysis

8.2VTOL UAV Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2VTOL UAV Distributors

8.3VTOL UAV Production Mode & Process

8.4VTOL UAV Sales and Marketing

8.4.1VTOL UAV Sales Channels

8.4.2VTOL UAV Distributors

8.5VTOL UAV Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

