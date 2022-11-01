Erythromycin Thiocyanate Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Erythromycin thiocyanate is a macrolide antibiotic and is a thiocyanate of erythromycin. Can be used for Gram-positive bacteria and Mycoplasma infection; more as the initial raw material for the synthesis of macrolide antibiotics such as erythromycin, roxithromycin, azithromycin, clarithromycin.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Erythromycin Thiocyanate in global, including the following market information:

The global Erythromycin Thiocyanate market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period. The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028. Purity <90% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Erythromycin Thiocyanate include Kelun Chuanning Biotechnology, Ercros S.A., HEC Group, Envee Drugs Pvt Ltd, Mehta Api, Abbvie, Ningxia Qiyuan, Calyx C & P and Alembic Pharma, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue. We surveyed the Erythromycin Thiocyanate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Erythromycin Thiocyanate Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Erythromycin Thiocyanate Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Global Erythromycin Thiocyanate Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Erythromycin Thiocyanate Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Global Erythromycin Thiocyanate Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Erythromycin Thiocyanate Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Kelun Chuanning Biotechnology Ercros S.A. HEC Group Envee Drugs Pvt Ltd Mehta Api Abbvie Ningxia Qiyuan Calyx C & P Alembic Pharma SM Biomed Anuh Pharma

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Erythromycin Thiocyanate Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Erythromycin Thiocyanate Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Erythromycin Thiocyanate Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Erythromycin Thiocyanate Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Erythromycin Thiocyanate Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Erythromycin Thiocyanate Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Erythromycin Thiocyanate Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Erythromycin Thiocyanate Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Erythromycin Thiocyanate Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Erythromycin Thiocyanate Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Erythromycin Thiocyanate Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Erythromycin Thiocyanate Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Erythromycin Thiocyanate Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Erythromycin Thiocyanate Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Erythromycin Thiocyanate Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Erythromycin Thiocyanate Companies

