Global Wood-Plastics Composites Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Wood-Plastics Composites market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Wood-Plastics Composites market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Polyethylene
Polypropylene
PVC
Others
Segment by Application
Furniture
Construction
Consummer Goods
Others
By Company
Advanced Environmental Recycling Technologies Inc.
CPG International LLC
Fiberon LLC
Trex Co. Inc.
American Wood Fibers Inc.
AMSCO Windows
Artowood Thailand Co. Ltd.
B&F Plastics Inc.
Beologic N.V.
CertainTeed Corp.
Crane Plastics
Deceuninck N.V.
Findock International Inc.
FKuR Kunststoff GmbH
Guangzhou Kindwood Co. Ltd.
J. Ehrler GmbH & Co. KG
Louisiana-Pacific Corp.
North Wood Plastics Inc.
OnSpec Composites Inc.
Perth Wood Plastic Composite Co. Ltd.
Plygem Holdings Inc.
Polymera Inc.
Polyplank AB
Renolit AG
Solvay SA
Strandex Corp.
Tamko Building Products Inc.
Tech-Wood International Ltd.
Technaro GmbH
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Wood-Plastics Composites Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Wood-Plastics Composites Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Polyethylene
1.2.3 Polypropylene
1.2.4 PVC
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Wood-Plastics Composites Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Furniture
1.3.3 Construction
1.3.4 Consummer Goods
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Wood-Plastics Composites Production
2.1 Global Wood-Plastics Composites Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Wood-Plastics Composites Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Wood-Plastics Composites Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Wood-Plastics Composites Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Wood-Plastics Composites Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Wood-Plastics Composites Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Wood-Plastics Composites Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Wood-Plastics Composites Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Wood-Plastics Composites Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Wood-Plastics Composites Sales by Region
