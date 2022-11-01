PVC Floors Market Analysis Report & Forecast to 2028 – Competitors, Revenue, Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities

The Global and United States RFIDPVC Floors Market Report was published by QYResearch recently.

Global RFIDPVC Floors Scope and Market Size

RFIDPVC Floors market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global RFIDPVC Floors market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the RFIDPVC Floors market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, Free sample, etc. please

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/235155/pvc-floors

Segment by Type

Homogenous

Heterogeneous

Vinyl tiles (VT)

Luxury vinyl tiles (LVT)

Segment by Application

Commercial

Residential

The report on the RFIDPVC Floors market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Armstrong

Bonie

LG Hausys

Gerflor

Forbo

Mohawk(including IVC)

Mannington

Tarkett

Polyflor

HANWHA

Lonseal

Congoleum

Novalis

Karndean

Shaw Industries

CFL Flooring

Beaulieu

NOX

Lonseal

Metroflor

Milliken

Snmo LVT

Key Objectives of This Report

To study and analyze the global RFIDPVC Floors consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of RFIDPVC Floors market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global RFIDPVC Floors manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the RFIDPVC Floors with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of RFIDPVC Floors submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

1.1PVC Floors Product Introduction

1.2 GlobalPVC Floors Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 GlobalPVC Floors Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 GlobalPVC Floors Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United StatesPVC Floors Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United StatesPVC Floors Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United StatesPVC Floors Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4PVC Floors Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United StatesPVC Floors in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate ofPVC Floors Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5PVC Floors Market Dynamics

1.5.1PVC Floors Industry Trends

1.5.2PVC Floors Market Drivers

1.5.3PVC Floors Market Challenges

1.5.4PVC Floors Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1PVC Floors Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Premium Grade

2.1.2 Other

2.2 GlobalPVC Floors Market Size by Type

2.2.1 GlobalPVC Floors Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 GlobalPVC Floors Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 GlobalPVC Floors Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United StatesPVC Floors Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United StatesPVC Floors Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United StatesPVC Floors Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United StatesPVC Floors Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1PVC Floors Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 PCB or Laminates

3.1.2 Plastic Housings

3.1.3 Intermediate

3.2 GlobalPVC Floors Market Size by Application

3.2.1 GlobalPVC Floors Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 GlobalPVC Floors Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 GlobalPVC Floors Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United StatesPVC Floors Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United StatesPVC Floors Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United StatesPVC Floors Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United StatesPVC Floors Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 GlobalPVC Floors Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 GlobalPVC Floors Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top GlobalPVC Floors Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 GlobalPVC Floors Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 GlobalPVC Floors Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 GlobalPVC Floors Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 GlobalPVC Floors Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1PVC Floors Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers ofPVC Floors in 2021

4.2.3 GlobalPVC Floors Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 GlobalPVC Floors Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 GlobalPVC Floors Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 ManufacturersPVC Floors Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter intoPVC Floors Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United StatesPVC Floors Market Size by Company

4.5.1 TopPVC Floors Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United StatesPVC Floors Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United StatesPVC Floors Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 GlobalPVC Floors Market Size by Region

5.1 GlobalPVC Floors Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 GlobalPVC Floors Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 GlobalPVC Floors Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 GlobalPVC Floors Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 GlobalPVC Floors Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 GlobalPVC Floors Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 GlobalPVC Floors Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North AmericaPVC Floors Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North AmericaPVC Floors Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-PacificPVC Floors Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-PacificPVC Floors Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 EuropePVC Floors Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 EuropePVC Floors Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin AmericaPVC Floors Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin AmericaPVC Floors Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and AfricaPVC Floors Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and AfricaPVC Floors Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Armstrong

7.1.1 Armstrong Corporation Information

7.1.2 Armstrong Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Armstrong PVC Floors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Armstrong PVC Floors Products Offered

7.1.5 Armstrong Recent Development

7.2 Bonie

7.2.1 Bonie Corporation Information

7.2.2 Bonie Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Bonie PVC Floors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Bonie PVC Floors Products Offered

7.2.5 Bonie Recent Development

7.3 LG Hausys

7.3.1 LG Hausys Corporation Information

7.3.2 LG Hausys Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 LG Hausys PVC Floors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 LG Hausys PVC Floors Products Offered

7.3.5 LG Hausys Recent Development

7.4 Gerflor

7.4.1 Gerflor Corporation Information

7.4.2 Gerflor Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Gerflor PVC Floors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Gerflor PVC Floors Products Offered

7.4.5 Gerflor Recent Development

7.5 Forbo

7.5.1 Forbo Corporation Information

7.5.2 Forbo Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Forbo PVC Floors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Forbo PVC Floors Products Offered

7.5.5 Forbo Recent Development

7.6 Mohawk(including IVC)

7.6.1 Mohawk(including IVC) Corporation Information

7.6.2 Mohawk(including IVC) Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Mohawk(including IVC) PVC Floors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Mohawk(including IVC) PVC Floors Products Offered

7.6.5 Mohawk(including IVC) Recent Development

7.7 Mannington

7.7.1 Mannington Corporation Information

7.7.2 Mannington Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Mannington PVC Floors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Mannington PVC Floors Products Offered

7.7.5 Mannington Recent Development

7.8 Tarkett

7.8.1 Tarkett Corporation Information

7.8.2 Tarkett Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Tarkett PVC Floors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Tarkett PVC Floors Products Offered

7.8.5 Tarkett Recent Development

7.9 Polyflor

7.9.1 Polyflor Corporation Information

7.9.2 Polyflor Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Polyflor PVC Floors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Polyflor PVC Floors Products Offered

7.9.5 Polyflor Recent Development

7.10 HANWHA

7.10.1 HANWHA Corporation Information

7.10.2 HANWHA Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 HANWHA PVC Floors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 HANWHA PVC Floors Products Offered

7.10.5 HANWHA Recent Development

7.11 Lonseal

7.11.1 Lonseal Corporation Information

7.11.2 Lonseal Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Lonseal PVC Floors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Lonseal PVC Floors Products Offered

7.11.5 Lonseal Recent Development

7.12 Congoleum

7.12.1 Congoleum Corporation Information

7.12.2 Congoleum Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Congoleum PVC Floors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Congoleum Products Offered

7.12.5 Congoleum Recent Development

7.13 Novalis

7.13.1 Novalis Corporation Information

7.13.2 Novalis Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Novalis PVC Floors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Novalis Products Offered

7.13.5 Novalis Recent Development

7.14 Karndean

7.14.1 Karndean Corporation Information

7.14.2 Karndean Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Karndean PVC Floors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Karndean Products Offered

7.14.5 Karndean Recent Development

7.15 Shaw Industries

7.15.1 Shaw Industries Corporation Information

7.15.2 Shaw Industries Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Shaw Industries PVC Floors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Shaw Industries Products Offered

7.15.5 Shaw Industries Recent Development

7.16 CFL Flooring

7.16.1 CFL Flooring Corporation Information

7.16.2 CFL Flooring Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 CFL Flooring PVC Floors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 CFL Flooring Products Offered

7.16.5 CFL Flooring Recent Development

7.17 Beaulieu

7.17.1 Beaulieu Corporation Information

7.17.2 Beaulieu Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Beaulieu PVC Floors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Beaulieu Products Offered

7.17.5 Beaulieu Recent Development

7.18 NOX

7.18.1 NOX Corporation Information

7.18.2 NOX Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 NOX PVC Floors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 NOX Products Offered

7.18.5 NOX Recent Development

7.19 Lonseal

7.19.1 Lonseal Corporation Information

7.19.2 Lonseal Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 Lonseal PVC Floors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 Lonseal Products Offered

7.19.5 Lonseal Recent Development

7.20 Metroflor

7.20.1 Metroflor Corporation Information

7.20.2 Metroflor Description and Business Overview

7.20.3 Metroflor PVC Floors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.20.4 Metroflor Products Offered

7.20.5 Metroflor Recent Development

7.21 Milliken

7.21.1 Milliken Corporation Information

7.21.2 Milliken Description and Business Overview

7.21.3 Milliken PVC Floors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.21.4 Milliken Products Offered

7.21.5 Milliken Recent Development

7.22 Snmo LVT

7.22.1 Snmo LVT Corporation Information

7.22.2 Snmo LVT Description and Business Overview

7.22.3 Snmo LVT PVC Floors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.22.4 Snmo LVT Products Offered

7.22.5 Snmo LVT Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1PVC Floors Industry Chain Analysis

8.2PVC Floors Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2PVC Floors Distributors

8.3PVC Floors Production Mode & Process

8.4PVC Floors Sales and Marketing

8.4.1PVC Floors Sales Channels

8.4.2PVC Floors Distributors

8.5PVC Floors Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

Any questions or further requirements about the report, please enter：

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/235155/pvc-floors

Company Profiles:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007. It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world, QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States