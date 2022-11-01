Global Magnet Assemblies & Industry Magnet Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Magnet Assemblies & Industry Magnet market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Magnet Assemblies & Industry Magnet market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Permanent Magnets & Related Magnetic Components
Ceramic Magnets
Neodymium Magnets
Samarium Cobalt
Alnico Magnets
Flexible Magnet & Magnetic Assemblies
Magnetic Tools
Lifting Magnet
Segment by Application
Magnetic Equipment
Motion Control
Factory Automation
Medical
By Company
A and A Magnetics Inc
AEC Magnetics
Aircom Manufacturing, Inc
American Union Group, Inc.
AA International, Inc
Butler Winding
Activar Technical Products Group (ATPG)
ALL Magnetics, Inc
Ceradyne
CMS Magnetics Co
Dexter Magnetic Technologies, Inc.
Dowling Magnets Inc
EAS Corporation
Electron Energy Corporation
Essentra Components
Foster Andrew & Co
Hasco Components International Corp
Integrated Magnetics
K & J Magnetics, Inc.
Label Magnets, LLC
Magnet City
Magnetic Aids, Inc
Magnetic Component Engineering, Inc.
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Magnet Assemblies & Industry Magnet Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Magnet Assemblies & Industry Magnet Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Permanent Magnets & Related Magnetic Components
1.2.3 Ceramic Magnets
1.2.4 Neodymium Magnets
1.2.5 Samarium Cobalt
1.2.6 Alnico Magnets
1.2.7 Flexible Magnet & Magnetic Assemblies
1.2.8 Magnetic Tools
1.2.9 Lifting Magnet
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Magnet Assemblies & Industry Magnet Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Magnetic Equipment
1.3.3 Motion Control
1.3.4 Factory Automation
1.3.5 Medical
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Magnet Assemblies & Industry Magnet Production
2.1 Global Magnet Assemblies & Industry Magnet Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Magnet Assemblies & Industry Magnet Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Magnet Assemblies & Industry Magnet Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Magnet Assemblies & Industry Magnet Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Magnet Assemblies & Industry Magnet Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Magnet Assemblies & Industry Magnet Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
