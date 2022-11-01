Manganese Octoate Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Manganese Octoate is a very stable auxiliary drier. It is an active drier metal and strong oxidant, promotes polymerization to a greater degree than cobalt. It is often used alone in backing finishes and in combination with Lead and Cobalt in air-dry applications. Manganese Octoate is mainly used in exterior paints, floor finishes, backing enamels and in the paints where color is not a constraint. The dosage of Cobalt octoate can be minimized by using Manganese Octoate as it is capable of replacing Cobalt because of its high activity. Manganese Octoate prevents paint film from the wrinkling effect. Manganese Octoate is not recommended in white finishes as it gives a typical tinting effect of its own color.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Manganese Octoate in global, including the following market information:

Global Manganese Octoate Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Manganese Octoate Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five Manganese Octoate companies in 2021 (%)

The global Manganese Octoate market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Manganese Octoate 6% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Manganese Octoate include Patcham (FZC), Ege Kimya, Casal de Rey & Cia, DIC Corporation, Borchers (Milliken), Comar Chemicals, Ambani Organics, DURA Chemicals and Goldstab Organics, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Manganese Octoate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Manganese Octoate Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Manganese Octoate Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Manganese Octoate 6%

Manganese Octoate 8%

Manganese Octoate 10%

Others

Global Manganese Octoate Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Manganese Octoate Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Paints & Coatings

Printing Inks

Others

Global Manganese Octoate Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Manganese Octoate Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Manganese Octoate revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Manganese Octoate revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Manganese Octoate sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Manganese Octoate sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Patcham (FZC)

Ege Kimya

Casal de Rey & Cia

DIC Corporation

Borchers (Milliken)

Comar Chemicals

Ambani Organics

DURA Chemicals

Goldstab Organics

Maldeep Catalysts

OPTICHEM

Arum Pharmachem

Chemitis (Petro Octane Isatis)

Arihant Metallica

Chemelyne Sppecialities

Pau Tai Industrial (Thailand)

Sunflag Chemicals

Akpa Kimya

Khera Chemical Industries

Troy Corporation

Venator

Bira Chemicals

Xianju Fusheng Compound Material

Changzhou XueLong Chemical

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Manganese Octoate Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Manganese Octoate Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Manganese Octoate Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Manganese Octoate Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Manganese Octoate Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Manganese Octoate Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Manganese Octoate Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Manganese Octoate Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Manganese Octoate Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Manganese Octoate Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Manganese Octoate Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Manganese Octoate Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Manganese Octoate Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Manganese Octoate Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Manganese Octoate Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Manganese Octoate Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Manganese Octoate Market Size Markets, 2021 &

