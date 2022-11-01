Global PF Phenol-methanal (Phenol-Formaldehyde) Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
PF Phenol-methanal (Phenol-Formaldehyde) market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global PF Phenol-methanal (Phenol-Formaldehyde) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Novolac
Resoles
Segment by Application
Electrical Insulator
Brake and Clutch Linings for Vehicles
Fillers
Construction of Worktops
Printed Circuit Board Insulation
Adhesives
Other
By Company
DOW
BASF
Fenolit d.d.
Kanoria Chembond Pvt. Ltd
Plenco
Abeline Polymers
The Chemical Company(TCC)
ABR Organics Limited
Synpol Products Private Limited
Universal Engineering Systems
Akolite Synthetic Resins
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 PF Phenol-methanal (Phenol-Formaldehyde) Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global PF Phenol-methanal (Phenol-Formaldehyde) Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Novolac
1.2.3 Resoles
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global PF Phenol-methanal (Phenol-Formaldehyde) Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Electrical Insulator
1.3.3 Brake and Clutch Linings for Vehicles
1.3.4 Fillers
1.3.5 Construction of Worktops
1.3.6 Printed Circuit Board Insulation
1.3.7 Adhesives
1.3.8 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global PF Phenol-methanal (Phenol-Formaldehyde) Production
2.1 Global PF Phenol-methanal (Phenol-Formaldehyde) Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global PF Phenol-methanal (Phenol-Formaldehyde) Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global PF Phenol-methanal (Phenol-Formaldehyde) Production by Region
2.3.1 Global PF Phenol-methanal (Phenol-Formaldehyde) Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global PF Phenol-methanal (Phenol-Formaldehyde) Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global PF Phenol-methanal (Phenol-Formaldehyde) Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global PF Phenol-methanal (Phenol-Formaldehyde) Sales Estimates and Forecasts
