Global Smart Lighting Market Research Report 2022
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type
by type
Standard Bulbs
Candle Bulbs
Spotlights
Others
by technology
ZigBee
Wi-Fi
Bluetooth
Others
Segment by Application
Home
Office
Shop
Hospitality
Others
By Company
Philips Lighting
General Electric Company
LIFX (Buddy)
OSRAM
Sengled
Cree
iLumi solutions
Feit Electric
Yeelight
TCP
Huawei
Revogi
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
South Korea
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Table of content
1 Smart Lighting Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Smart Lighting
1.2 Smart Lighting Segment by type
1.2.1 Global Smart Lighting Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by type 2022 VS 2028
1.2.2 Standard Bulbs
1.2.3 Candle Bulbs
1.2.4 Spotlights
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Smart Lighting Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Smart Lighting Consumption Comparison by Application: 2022 VS 2028
1.3.2 Home
1.3.3 Office
1.3.4 Shop
1.3.5 Hospitality
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects
1.4.1 Global Smart Lighting Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.2 Global Smart Lighting Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5 Global Market Size by Region
1.5.1 Global Smart Lighting Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.5.2 North America Smart Lighting Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.3 Europe Smart Lighting Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.4 China Smart Lighting Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.5 Japan Smart Lighting Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.6 South Korea Smart Lighting Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
2 Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Smart Lighting Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
2.2 Global Smart Lighting Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
