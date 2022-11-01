Global LMRS Market Research Report 2022

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type

40MHz ? 174MHz (VHF)

200MHz ? 512MHz (UHF)

700MHz ? 1000MHz (SHF)

Segment by Application

Public Safety

Military

Aerospace

Marine

Construction

Mining

Telecommunications

Other

By Company

Motorola Solutions

Relm Wireless (BK Technologies)

Raytheon

Thales

JVC Kenwood

Harris Corporation

Hytera

Icom

Leonardo SpA

Simoco

Codan Radio

Tait Communications

Neolink

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Table of content

1 LMRS Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of LMRS

1.2 LMRS Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global LMRS Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2022 VS 2028

1.2.2 40MHz ? 174MHz (VHF)

1.2.3 200MHz ? 512MHz (UHF)

1.2.4 700MHz ? 1000MHz (SHF)

1.3 LMRS Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global LMRS Consumption Comparison by Application: 2022 VS 2028

1.3.2 Public Safety

1.3.3 Military

1.3.4 Aerospace

1.3.5 Marine

1.3.6 Construction

1.3.7 Mining

1.3.8 Telecommunications

1.3.9 Other

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global LMRS Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.4.2 Global LMRS Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global LMRS Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.5.2 North America LMRS Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.3 Europe LMRS Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.4 China LMRS Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.5 Japan LMRS Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.6 South Korea LMRS Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global LMRS Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.2 Global LMRS Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.3 LMRS Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and

