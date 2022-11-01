Global Solid Polybutadiene Rubber Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Solid Polybutadiene Rubber market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Solid Polybutadiene Rubber market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
High Cis Solid Polybutadiene Rubber
Low Cis Solid Polybutadiene Rubber
High Trans Solid Polybutadiene Rubber
High Vinyl Solid Polybutadiene Rubber
Segment by Application
Tire
Polymer Modification
Chemical
Industrial Rubber Manufacturing
Others
By Company
Kumho Petrochemical Co. Ltd. (South Korea)
SIBUR (Russia)
JSR Corporation (Japan)
LANXESS AG (Germany)
Kuraray Co. Ltd. (Japan)
UBE Industries Ltd. (Japan)
SABIC (Saudi Arabia)
LG Chem ltd. (South Korea)
Versalis S.p.A. (Italy)
Sinopec (China)
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Solid Polybutadiene Rubber Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Solid Polybutadiene Rubber Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 High Cis Solid Polybutadiene Rubber
1.2.3 Low Cis Solid Polybutadiene Rubber
1.2.4 High Trans Solid Polybutadiene Rubber
1.2.5 High Vinyl Solid Polybutadiene Rubber
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Solid Polybutadiene Rubber Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Tire
1.3.3 Polymer Modification
1.3.4 Chemical
1.3.5 Industrial Rubber Manufacturing
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Solid Polybutadiene Rubber Production
2.1 Global Solid Polybutadiene Rubber Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Solid Polybutadiene Rubber Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Solid Polybutadiene Rubber Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Solid Polybutadiene Rubber Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Solid Polybutadiene Rubber Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Solid Polybutadiene Rubber Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Solid Polybutadiene Rubber Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Solid Polybutadiene Rubber Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-
