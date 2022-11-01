Global Specialty Grade Carbon Black Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Specialty Grade Carbon Black market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Specialty Grade Carbon Black market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Furnace Black
Channel Black
Thermal Black
Acetylene Black
Others
Segment by Application
Tire
Non-Tire Rubber
Inks and Coating
Plastic
Others
By Company
Cabot Corporation (U.S.)
Birla Carbon/Thai Carbon Black Public Company Limited (Thailand)
Orion Engineered Carbons SA (Luxembourg)
Phillips Carbon Black Limited (India)
Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd. (Japan)
Omsk Carbon Group (Russia)
Jiangxi Black Cat Carbon Black Inc., Ltd. (China)
OCI Company Ltd. (South Korea)
China Synthetic Rubber Corporation (China)
Sid Richardson Carbon & Energy Co. (U.S.)
Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (Japan)
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Specialty Grade Carbon Black Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Specialty Grade Carbon Black Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Furnace Black
1.2.3 Channel Black
1.2.4 Thermal Black
1.2.5 Acetylene Black
1.2.6 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Specialty Grade Carbon Black Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Tire
1.3.3 Non-Tire Rubber
1.3.4 Inks and Coating
1.3.5 Plastic
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Specialty Grade Carbon Black Production
2.1 Global Specialty Grade Carbon Black Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Specialty Grade Carbon Black Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Specialty Grade Carbon Black Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Specialty Grade Carbon Black Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Specialty Grade Carbon Black Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Specialty Grade Carbon Black Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Specialty Grade Carbon Black Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Specialty Grade Carbon Black Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Specialty Grade Carbon Black Revenue by Reg
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/