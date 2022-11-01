Global Precision Thin-film Resistor Market Research Report 2022
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type
Ultra Precision 0.05% Tolerance
0.1% Tolerance
Others
Segment by Application
Instrumentation
Medical Equipment
Automotive Electronics
Communication Device
Others
By Company
Vishay
KOA
Susumu
Cyntec
Viking Tech
Panasonic
Yageo
Walsin Technology
Bourns
TE Connectivity
Samsung Electro-Mechanics
Ta-I Technology
Uniohm
Ralec Electronics
Ever Ohms
Production by Region
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Table of content
1 Precision Thin-film Resistor Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Precision Thin-film Resistor
1.2 Precision Thin-film Resistor Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Precision Thin-film Resistor Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2022 VS 2028
1.2.2 Ultra Precision 0.05% Tolerance
1.2.3 0.1% Tolerance
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Precision Thin-film Resistor Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Precision Thin-film Resistor Consumption Comparison by Application: 2022 VS 2028
1.3.2 Instrumentation
1.3.3 Medical Equipment
1.3.4 Automotive Electronics
1.3.5 Communication Device
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects
1.4.1 Global Precision Thin-film Resistor Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.2 Global Precision Thin-film Resistor Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5 Global Market Size by Region
1.5.1 Global Precision Thin-film Resistor Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.5.2 North America Precision Thin-film Resistor Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.3 Europe Precision Thin-film Resistor Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.4 China Precision Thin-film Resistor Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.5 Japan Precision Thin-film Resistor Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.6 South Korea Precision Thin-film Resistor Esti
