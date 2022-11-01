Uncategorized

Global Functional Silanes Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Functional Silanes market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Functional Silanes market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Sulfur Silanes

Vinyl Silanes

Amino Silanes

Epoxy Silanes

Alkyl Silanes

Methacryloxy Silanes

Others

Segment by Application

Rubber & Plastics

Fiber Treatment

Adhesives & Sealants

Paints & Coatings

Others

By Company

Dow Corning Corporation (U.S.)

Wacker Chemie AG (Germany)

Momentive Performance Materials Inc. (U.S.)

Evonik Industries AG (Germany)

Shin-Etsu Chemicals Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Functional Silanes Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Functional Silanes Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Sulfur Silanes
1.2.3 Vinyl Silanes
1.2.4 Amino Silanes
1.2.5 Epoxy Silanes
1.2.6 Alkyl Silanes
1.2.7 Methacryloxy Silanes
1.2.8 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Functional Silanes Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Rubber & Plastics
1.3.3 Fiber Treatment
1.3.4 Adhesives & Sealants
1.3.5 Paints & Coatings
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Functional Silanes Production
2.1 Global Functional Silanes Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Functional Silanes Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Functional Silanes Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Functional Silanes Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Functional Silanes Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Functional Silanes Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Functional Silanes Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Functional Silanes Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Functional Silanes Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Glob

 

