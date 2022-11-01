Global Functional Silanes Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Functional Silanes market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Functional Silanes market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Sulfur Silanes
Vinyl Silanes
Amino Silanes
Epoxy Silanes
Alkyl Silanes
Methacryloxy Silanes
Others
Segment by Application
Rubber & Plastics
Fiber Treatment
Adhesives & Sealants
Paints & Coatings
Others
By Company
Dow Corning Corporation (U.S.)
Wacker Chemie AG (Germany)
Momentive Performance Materials Inc. (U.S.)
Evonik Industries AG (Germany)
Shin-Etsu Chemicals Co., Ltd. (Japan)
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Functional Silanes Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Functional Silanes Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Sulfur Silanes
1.2.3 Vinyl Silanes
1.2.4 Amino Silanes
1.2.5 Epoxy Silanes
1.2.6 Alkyl Silanes
1.2.7 Methacryloxy Silanes
1.2.8 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Functional Silanes Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Rubber & Plastics
1.3.3 Fiber Treatment
1.3.4 Adhesives & Sealants
1.3.5 Paints & Coatings
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Functional Silanes Production
2.1 Global Functional Silanes Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Functional Silanes Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Functional Silanes Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Functional Silanes Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Functional Silanes Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Functional Silanes Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Functional Silanes Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Functional Silanes Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Functional Silanes Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Glob
