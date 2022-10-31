Global Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Market Overview Report by 2022-2028

For Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) free samples please click the link： https://www.lpinformationdata.com/reports/183030/automated-x-ray-inspection-axi-2028

As the global economy mends, the 2021 growth of Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) will have significant change from previous year. According to our (LP Information) latest study, the global Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) market size is USD million in 2022 from USD 242.5 million in 2021, with a change of % between 2021 and 2022. The global Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) market size will reach USD 300.5 million in 2028, growing at a CAGR of 3.1% over the analysis period.

The United States Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) market is expected at value of US$ million in 2021 and grow at approximately % CAGR during review period. China constitutes a % market for the global Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) market, reaching US$ million by the year 2028. As for the Europe Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) landscape, Germany is projected to reach US$ million by 2028 trailing a CAGR of % over the forecast period. In APAC, the growth rates of other notable markets (Japan and South Korea) are projected to be at % and % respectively for the next 5-year period.

Global main Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) players cover Viscom, Omron Corporation, Nordson, and ViTrox Corporation, etc. In terms of revenue, the global largest two companies occupy a share nearly % in 2021.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Global Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Market, By Region:

United States

China

Europe

Japan

South Korea

ASEAN

India

Rest of World

Major players covered

Viscom

Omron Corporation

Nordson

ViTrox Corporation

NIKON

Test Research, Inc

Saki Corporation

Waygate Technologies

Goepel Electronic

Scienscope

SEC

Unicomp Technology

Market segment by Type

2D AXI

3D AXI

Market segment by Application

Automotive Electronics

Consumer Electronics

Industrial Electronics

Aerospace & Defense

Others

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Years Considered

1.3 Research Objectives

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Research Process and Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Annual Sales 2017-2028

2.1.2 World Current & Future Analysis for Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) by Geographic Region, 2017, 2022 & 2028

2.1.3 World Current & Future Analysis for Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) by Country/Region, 2017, 2022 & 2028

2.2 Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Segment by Type

2.2.1 2D AXI

2.2.2 3D AXI

2.3 Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Sales by Type

2.3.1 Global Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Sales Market Share by Type (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Revenue and Market Share by Type (2017-2022)

2.3.3 Global Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Sale Price by Type (2017-2022)

2.4 Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Segment by Downstream Industry

2.4.1 Automotive Electronics

2.4.2 Consumer Electronics

2.4.3 Industrial Electronics

2.4.4 Aerospace & Defense

2.4.5 Others

2.5 Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Sales by Downstream Industry

2.5.1 Global Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Sale Market Share by Downstream Industry (2017-2022)

2.5.2 Global Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Revenue and Market Share by Downstream Industry (2017-2022)

2.5.3 Global Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Sale Price by Downstream Industry (2017-2022)

3 Global Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) by Company

3.1 Global Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Breakdown Data by Company

3.1.1 Global Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Annual Sales by Company (2020-2022)

3.1.2 Global Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Sales Market Share by Company (2020-2022)

3.2 Global Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Annual Revenue by Company (2020-2022)

3.2.1 Global Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Revenue by Company (2020-2022)

3.2.2 Global Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Revenue Market Share by Company (2020-2022)

3.3 Global Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Sale Price by Company

3.4 Key Manufacturers Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Producing Area Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

3.4.1 Key Manufacturers Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Product Location Distribution

3.4.2 Players Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) & (2020-2022)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 World Historic Review for Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) by Geographic Region

4.1 World Historic Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Market Size by Geographic Region (2017-2022)

4.1.1 Global Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Annual Sales by Geographic Region (2017-2022)

4.1.2 Global Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Annual Revenue by Geographic Region

4.2 World Historic Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Market Size by Country/Region (2017-2022)

4.2.1 Global Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Annual Sales by Country/Region (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Annual Revenue by Country/Region

4.3 Americas Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Sales Growth

4.4 APAC Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Sales Growth

4.5 Europe Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Sales Growth

4.6 Middle East & Africa Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Sales Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Sales by Country

5.1.1 Americas Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Sales by Country (2017-2022)

5.1.2 Americas Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Revenue by Country (2017-2022)

5.2 Americas Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Sales by Type

5.3 Americas Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Sales by Downstream Industry

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Sales by Region

6.1.1 APAC Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Sales by Region (2017-2022)

6.1.2 APAC Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Revenue by Region (2017-2022)

6.2 APAC Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Sales by Type

6.3 APAC Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Sales by Downstream Industry

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 South Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 China Taiwan

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) by Country

7.1.1 Europe Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Sales by Country (2017-2022)

7.1.2 Europe Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Revenue by Country (2017-2022)

7.2 Europe Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Sales by Type

7.3 Europe Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Sales by Downstream Industry

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) by Country

8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Sales by Country (2017-2022)

8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Revenue by Country (2017-2022)

8.2 Middle East & Africa Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Sales by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Sales by Downstream Industry

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers & Growth Opportunities

9.2 Market Challenges & Risks

9.3 Industry Trends

10 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

10.1 Raw Material and Suppliers

10.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI)

10.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI)

10.4 Industry Chain Structure of Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI)

11 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

11.1 Sales Channel

11.1.1 Direct Channels

11.1.2 Indirect Channels

11.2 Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Distributors

11.3 Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Customer

12 World Forecast Review for Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) by Geographic Region

12.1 Global Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Market Size Forecast by Region

12.1.1 Global Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

12.1.2 Global Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Annual Revenue Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

12.2 Americas Forecast by Country

12.3 APAC Forecast by Region

12.4 Europe Forecast by Country

12.5 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Country

12.6 Global Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Forecast by Type

12.7 Global Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Forecast by Downstream Industry

13 Key Players Analysis

13.1 Viscom

13.1.1 Viscom Company Information

13.1.2 Viscom Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Product Offered

13.1.3 Viscom Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2020-2022)

13.1.4 Viscom Main Business Overview

13.1.5 Viscom Latest Developments

13.2 Omron Corporation

13.2.1 Omron Corporation Company Information

13.2.2 Omron Corporation Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Product Offered

13.2.3 Omron Corporation Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2020-2022)

13.2.4 Omron Corporation Main Business Overview

13.2.5 Omron Corporation Latest Developments

13.3 Nordson

13.3.1 Nordson Company Information

13.3.2 Nordson Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Product Offered

13.3.3 Nordson Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2020-2022)

13.3.4 Nordson Main Business Overview

13.3.5 Nordson Latest Developments

13.4 ViTrox Corporation

13.4.1 ViTrox Corporation Company Information

13.4.2 ViTrox Corporation Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Product Offered

13.4.3 ViTrox Corporation Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2020-2022)

13.4.4 ViTrox Corporation Main Business Overview

13.4.5 ViTrox Corporation Latest Developments

13.5 NIKON

13.5.1 NIKON Company Information

13.5.2 NIKON Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Product Offered

13.5.3 NIKON Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2020-2022)

13.5.4 NIKON Main Business Overview

13.5.5 NIKON Latest Developments

13.6 Test Research, Inc

13.6.1 Test Research, Inc Company Information

13.6.2 Test Research, Inc Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Product Offered

13.6.3 Test Research, Inc Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2020-2022)

13.6.4 Test Research, Inc Main Business Overview

13.6.5 Test Research, Inc Latest Developments

13.7 Saki Corporation

13.7.1 Saki Corporation Company Information

13.7.2 Saki Corporation Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Product Offered

13.7.3 Saki Corporation Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2020-2022)

13.7.4 Saki Corporation Main Business Overview

13.7.5 Saki Corporation Latest Developments

13.8 Waygate Technologies

13.8.1 Waygate Technologies Company Information

13.8.2 Waygate Technologies Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Product Offered

13.8.3 Waygate Technologies Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2020-2022)

13.8.4 Waygate Technologies Main Business Overview

13.8.5 Waygate Technologies Latest Developments

13.9 Goepel Electronic

13.9.1 Goepel Electronic Company Information

13.9.2 Goepel Electronic Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Product Offered

13.9.3 Goepel Electronic Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2020-2022)

13.9.4 Goepel Electronic Main Business Overview

13.9.5 Goepel Electronic Latest Developments

13.10 Scienscope

13.10.1 Scienscope Company Information

13.10.2 Scienscope Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Product Offered

13.10.3 Scienscope Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2020-2022)

13.10.4 Scienscope Main Business Overview

13.10.5 Scienscope Latest Developments

13.11 SEC

13.11.1 SEC Company Information

13.11.2 SEC Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Product Offered

13.11.3 SEC Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2020-2022)

13.11.4 SEC Main Business Overview

13.11.5 SEC Latest Developments

13.12 Unicomp Technology

13.12.1 Unicomp Technology Company Information

13.12.2 Unicomp Technology Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Product Offered

13.12.3 Unicomp Technology Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2020-2022)

13.12.4 Unicomp Technology Main Business Overview

13.12.5 Unicomp Technology Latest Developments

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

