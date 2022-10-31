Global Insect-based Protein Market Research Report 2022
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type
Crickets
Black Soldier Flies
Mealworms
Others
Segment by Application
Food and Beverage
Animal Nutrition
Pharmaceutical & Cosmetics
Others
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
By Company
Thailand Unique
Agriprotein Technologies
Proti-Farm
EnviroFlight
Entomo Farms
Nordic Insect
Kreca Ento-Food
CRIK Nutrition
Exo Protein
Deli Bugs
Hopper Foods
Kric8
Table of content
1 Insect-based Protein Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Insect-based Protein
1.2 Insect-based Protein Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Insect-based Protein Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2022-2028)
1.2.2 Crickets
1.2.3 Black Soldier Flies
1.2.4 Mealworms
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Insect-based Protein Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Insect-based Protein Sales Comparison by Application: (2022-2028)
1.3.2 Food and Beverage
1.3.3 Animal Nutrition
1.3.4 Pharmaceutical & Cosmetics
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Global Insect-based Protein Market Size Estimates and Forecasts
1.4.1 Global Insect-based Protein Revenue 2017-2028
1.4.2 Global Insect-based Protein Sales 2017-2028
1.4.3 Insect-based Protein Market Size by Region: 2017 Versus 2021 Versus 2028
2 Insect-based Protein Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Insect-based Protein Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
2.2 Global Insect-based Protein Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
2.3 Global Insect-based Protein Average Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
2.4 Manufacturers Insect-based Protein Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type
2.5 Insect-based Protein Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Insect-based Protein Market Concentration Rate
2.5.2 The Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Insect-based Protein
