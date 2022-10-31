Global Insect-based Protein Market Research Report 2022

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type

Crickets

Black Soldier Flies

Mealworms

Others

Segment by Application

Food and Beverage

Animal Nutrition

Pharmaceutical & Cosmetics

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

By Company

Thailand Unique

Agriprotein Technologies

Proti-Farm

EnviroFlight

Entomo Farms

Nordic Insect

Kreca Ento-Food

CRIK Nutrition

Exo Protein

Deli Bugs

Hopper Foods

Kric8

Table of content

1 Insect-based Protein Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Insect-based Protein

1.2 Insect-based Protein Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Insect-based Protein Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2022-2028)

1.2.2 Crickets

1.2.3 Black Soldier Flies

1.2.4 Mealworms

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Insect-based Protein Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Insect-based Protein Sales Comparison by Application: (2022-2028)

1.3.2 Food and Beverage

1.3.3 Animal Nutrition

1.3.4 Pharmaceutical & Cosmetics

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global Insect-based Protein Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Insect-based Protein Revenue 2017-2028

1.4.2 Global Insect-based Protein Sales 2017-2028

1.4.3 Insect-based Protein Market Size by Region: 2017 Versus 2021 Versus 2028

2 Insect-based Protein Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Insect-based Protein Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.2 Global Insect-based Protein Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.3 Global Insect-based Protein Average Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.4 Manufacturers Insect-based Protein Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Insect-based Protein Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Insect-based Protein Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 The Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Insect-based Protein

