Global and China Security Event Management (SEM) System Market Size Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027

Global Security Event Management (SEM) System Scope and Market Size

Security Event Management (SEM) System market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Security Event Management (SEM) System market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027.

Segment by Type

On-premise

Cloud-based

Segment by Application

Banking and Financial Services

Government Agency

Health Care

Telecommunications and Information Technology

Energy and Utilities

Education and Academia

Other

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

By Company

IBM

SolarWinds

Micro Focus

McAfee

Rapid7

Splunk

AlienVault

Fortinet

LogPoint

Cygilant

ManageEngine

LogRhythm

Sumo Logic

Exabeam

Securonix

Alert Logic

Graylog

BlackStratus

Gurucul

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Security Event Management (SEM) System Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 On-premise

1.2.3 Cloud-based

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Security Event Management (SEM) System Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Banking and Financial Services

1.3.3 Government Agency

1.3.4 Health Care

1.3.5 Telecommunications and Information Technology

1.3.6 Energy and Utilities

1.3.7 Education and Academia

1.3.8 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Security Event Management (SEM) System Market Perspective (2016-2027)

2.2 Security Event Management (SEM) System Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Security Event Management (SEM) System Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.2 Security Event Management (SEM) System Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.3 Security Event Management (SEM) System Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)

2.3 Security Event Management (SEM) System Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 Security Event Management (SEM) System Market Trends

2.3.2 Security Event Management (SEM) System Market Drivers

2.3.3 Security Event Management (SEM) System Market Challenges

2.3.4 Security Event Management (SEM)

