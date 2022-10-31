Global High Temperature Resistance Metals Market Research Report 2022
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type
Niobium and Its Alloy
Molybdenum and Its Alloy
Tantalum and Its Alloy
Tungsten and Its Alloy
Rhenium and Its Alloy
Segment by Application
Power Plants
Waste Incineration
Petrochemical Processing
Steel and Non-ferrous Mills
Others
By Company
HC Starck Solutions
HIGH TEMP METALS
High Performance Alloys, Inc.
Sandmeyer Steel Company
Hitachi Metals, Ltd.
Villares Metals
Continental Steel & Tube Company
Avion Alloys
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Colombia
