Global and China Online Food Ordering and Delivery Market Size Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027
Global Online Food Ordering and Delivery Scope and Market Size
Online Food Ordering and Delivery market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Online Food Ordering and Delivery market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027.
Segment by Type
Aggregator
Brand Self-operated
Segment by Application
Home
Office Space
Other
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
By Company
Delivery Hero
Uber
Just Eat
GrubHub
Deliveroo
Ele.me
Meituan Waimai
Yum! Brands, Inc.
McDonald's
Restaurant Brands International Inc.
Table of content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Online Food Ordering and Delivery Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.2.2 Aggregator
1.2.3 Brand Self-operated
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Online Food Ordering and Delivery Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.3.2 Home
1.3.3 Office Space
1.3.4 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Online Food Ordering and Delivery Market Perspective (2016-2027)
2.2 Online Food Ordering and Delivery Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Online Food Ordering and Delivery Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.2.2 Online Food Ordering and Delivery Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)
2.2.3 Online Food Ordering and Delivery Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)
2.3 Online Food Ordering and Delivery Industry Dynamic
2.3.1 Online Food Ordering and Delivery Market Trends
2.3.2 Online Food Ordering and Delivery Market Drivers
2.3.3 Online Food Ordering and Delivery Market Challenges
2.3.4 Online Food Ordering and Delivery Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Online Food Ordering and Delivery Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top Online Food Ordering and Delivery Players by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.1.2
