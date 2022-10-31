Global Licorice Pressed Candy Market Research Report 2022
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type
Original Black Licorice
Fruit Flavored Candy
Segment by Application
Online Sales
Offline Sales
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Colombia
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
By Company
Wiley Wallaby
Kenny?s Candy
Switzer?s Authentic Candy
Mrs. Call?s Candy
Gimbals Fine Candies
Kookaburra Liquorice
Kangmei Pharmaceutical
Tongrentang
Jiuzhitang
Suzhou Tianling Chinese Herbal Medicine
Hangzhou EFUTON
Qi Li Xiang
Jingxuan
Hongqiang
Guangdong Fengchun Pharmaceutical
Good & Plenty
Halva
Klene
RJ?S
Table of content
1 Licorice Pressed Candy Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Licorice Pressed Candy
1.2 Licorice Pressed Candy Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Licorice Pressed Candy Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2022-2028)
1.2.2 Original Black Licorice
1.2.3 Fruit Flavored Candy
1.3 Licorice Pressed Candy Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Licorice Pressed Candy Sales Comparison by Application: (2022-2028)
1.3.2 Online Sales
1.3.3 Offline Sales
1.4 Global Licorice Pressed Candy Market Size Estimates and Forecasts
1.4.1 Global Licorice Pressed Candy Revenue 2017-2028
1.4.2 Global Licorice Pressed Candy Sales 2017-2028
1.4.3 Licorice Pressed Candy Market Size by Region: 2017 Versus 2021 Versus 2028
2 Licorice Pressed Candy Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Licorice Pressed Candy Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
2.2 Global Licorice Pressed Candy Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
2.3 Global Licorice Pressed Candy Average Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
2.4 Manufacturers Licorice Pressed Candy Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type
2.5 Licorice Pressed Candy Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Licorice Pressed Candy Market Concentration Rate
2.5.2 The Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Licorice Pressed Candy Players Market Share by Revenue
2.5.3 Global Licorice Pre
