Global Food Grade Probiotics Market Research Report 2022

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type

Bifidobacterium

Lactobacillus

Others

Segment by Application

Probiotic Yogurt

Probiotic Solid Drink

Other

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

DuPont (Danisco)

Chr. Hansen

Lallemand

China-Biotics

Nestle

Danone

Probi

BioGaia

Yakult

Novozymes

Valio

Glory Biotech

Greentech

Bioriginal

Biosearch Life

Table of content

1 Food Grade Probiotics Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Food Grade Probiotics

1.2 Food Grade Probiotics Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Food Grade Probiotics Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2022-2028)

1.2.2 Bifidobacterium

1.2.3 Lactobacillus

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Food Grade Probiotics Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Food Grade Probiotics Sales Comparison by Application: (2022-2028)

1.3.2 Probiotic Yogurt

1.3.3 Probiotic Solid Drink

1.3.4 Other

1.4 Global Food Grade Probiotics Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Food Grade Probiotics Revenue 2017-2028

1.4.2 Global Food Grade Probiotics Sales 2017-2028

1.4.3 Food Grade Probiotics Market Size by Region: 2017 Versus 2021 Versus 2028

2 Food Grade Probiotics Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Food Grade Probiotics Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.2 Global Food Grade Probiotics Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.3 Global Food Grade Probiotics Average Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.4 Manufacturers Food Grade Probiotics Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Food Grade Probiotics Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Food Grade Probiotics Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 The Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Food Grade Probiotics Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5

