Global Probiotic and Prebiotic Yogurt Market Research Report 2022
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type
Plain Yogurt
Flavored Yogurt
Fruited Yogurt
Other
Segment by Application
Children
Adults
Elderly People
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
By Company
Nestle
Dannon
Chobani
Yoplait
Fage
Yakult
La Yogurt
Stonyfeild Farms
Greek Gods
Pillars
Noosa
Siggi?s
Brown Cow
Nancy's
Maple Hill
Wallaby
Table of content
1 Probiotic and Prebiotic Yogurt Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Probiotic and Prebiotic Yogurt
1.2 Probiotic and Prebiotic Yogurt Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Probiotic and Prebiotic Yogurt Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2022-2028)
1.2.2 Plain Yogurt
1.2.3 Flavored Yogurt
1.2.4 Fruited Yogurt
1.2.5 Other
1.3 Probiotic and Prebiotic Yogurt Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Probiotic and Prebiotic Yogurt Sales Comparison by Application: (2022-2028)
1.3.2 Children
1.3.3 Adults
1.3.4 Elderly People
1.4 Global Probiotic and Prebiotic Yogurt Market Size Estimates and Forecasts
1.4.1 Global Probiotic and Prebiotic Yogurt Revenue 2017-2028
1.4.2 Global Probiotic and Prebiotic Yogurt Sales 2017-2028
1.4.3 Probiotic and Prebiotic Yogurt Market Size by Region: 2017 Versus 2021 Versus 2028
2 Probiotic and Prebiotic Yogurt Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Probiotic and Prebiotic Yogurt Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
2.2 Global Probiotic and Prebiotic Yogurt Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
2.3 Global Probiotic and Prebiotic Yogurt Average Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
2.4 Manufacturers Probiotic and Prebiotic Yogurt Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type
2.5 Probiotic and Prebiotic Yogurt Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Probiot
