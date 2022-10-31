Global Flavors (Food and Beverages) Market Research Report 2022

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type

Natural Flavors

Artificial Flavors

Segment by Application

Beverages

Dairy & Frozen Products

Bakery & Confectionery

Savory & Snacks

Animal & Pet Food

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

By Company

Givaudan

Firmenich International SA

Archer Daniels Medical Company

Kerry Group

Symrise AG

Sensient Technologies Corporation

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.

Huabao International

Table of content

1 Flavors (Food and Beverages) Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Flavors (Food and Beverages)

1.2 Flavors (Food and Beverages) Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Flavors (Food and Beverages) Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2022-2028)

1.2.2 Natural Flavors

1.2.3 Artificial Flavors

1.3 Flavors (Food and Beverages) Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Flavors (Food and Beverages) Sales Comparison by Application: (2022-2028)

1.3.2 Beverages

1.3.3 Dairy & Frozen Products

1.3.4 Bakery & Confectionery

1.3.5 Savory & Snacks

1.3.6 Animal & Pet Food

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Global Flavors (Food and Beverages) Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Flavors (Food and Beverages) Revenue 2017-2028

1.4.2 Global Flavors (Food and Beverages) Sales 2017-2028

1.4.3 Flavors (Food and Beverages) Market Size by Region: 2017 Versus 2021 Versus 2028

2 Flavors (Food and Beverages) Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Flavors (Food and Beverages) Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.2 Global Flavors (Food and Beverages) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.3 Global Flavors (Food and Beverages) Average Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.4 Manufacturers Flavors (Food and Beverages) Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Flavors (Food and Beverages) Market Competitive Situatio

