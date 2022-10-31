Global Beverage Packaging Market Research Report 2022
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type
Plastic
Paper
Glass
Metal
Others
Segment by Application
Alcoholic
Non-alcoholic
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
By Company
Amcor
Sonoco Products Company
Saint-Gobain S.A
Mondi plc
Amcor Ltd
Alcoa Corporation
Reynolds Group Holdings Limited
Crown Holdings Inc.
Stora Enso
Tetra Laval International S.A.
Ball Corporation
Table of content
1 Beverage Packaging Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Beverage Packaging
1.2 Beverage Packaging Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Beverage Packaging Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2022-2028)
1.2.2 Plastic
1.2.3 Paper
1.2.4 Glass
1.2.5 Metal
1.2.6 Others
1.3 Beverage Packaging Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Beverage Packaging Sales Comparison by Application: (2022-2028)
1.3.2 Alcoholic
1.3.3 Non-alcoholic
1.4 Global Beverage Packaging Market Size Estimates and Forecasts
1.4.1 Global Beverage Packaging Revenue 2017-2028
1.4.2 Global Beverage Packaging Sales 2017-2028
1.4.3 Beverage Packaging Market Size by Region: 2017 Versus 2021 Versus 2028
2 Beverage Packaging Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Beverage Packaging Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
2.2 Global Beverage Packaging Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
2.3 Global Beverage Packaging Average Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
2.4 Manufacturers Beverage Packaging Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type
2.5 Beverage Packaging Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Beverage Packaging Market Concentration Rate
2.5.2 The Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Beverage Packaging Players Market Share by Revenue
2.5.3 Global Beverage Packaging Market Share by Company Type (Tier
