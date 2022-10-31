Global Beverage Packaging Market Research Report 2022

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type

Plastic

Paper

Glass

Metal

Others

Segment by Application

Alcoholic

Non-alcoholic

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

By Company

Amcor

Sonoco Products Company

Saint-Gobain S.A

Mondi plc

Amcor Ltd

Alcoa Corporation

Reynolds Group Holdings Limited

Crown Holdings Inc.

Stora Enso

Tetra Laval International S.A.

Ball Corporation

Table of content

1 Beverage Packaging Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Beverage Packaging

1.2 Beverage Packaging Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Beverage Packaging Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2022-2028)

1.2.2 Plastic

1.2.3 Paper

1.2.4 Glass

1.2.5 Metal

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Beverage Packaging Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Beverage Packaging Sales Comparison by Application: (2022-2028)

1.3.2 Alcoholic

1.3.3 Non-alcoholic

1.4 Global Beverage Packaging Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Beverage Packaging Revenue 2017-2028

1.4.2 Global Beverage Packaging Sales 2017-2028

1.4.3 Beverage Packaging Market Size by Region: 2017 Versus 2021 Versus 2028

2 Beverage Packaging Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Beverage Packaging Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.2 Global Beverage Packaging Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.3 Global Beverage Packaging Average Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.4 Manufacturers Beverage Packaging Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Beverage Packaging Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Beverage Packaging Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 The Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Beverage Packaging Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Global Beverage Packaging Market Share by Company Type (Tier

