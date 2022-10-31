Global Vegan Food Market Research Report 2022

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Channel. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type

Dairy Alternatives

Meat Substitutes

Others

Segment by Channel

Retail Channel

Foodservice Channel

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

By Company

Beyond Meat

Impossible Foods

Maple Leaf Foods

Kraft Heinz

Conagra Brands

Kellogg Company

Turtle Island Foods

Tyson Foods Inc.

Else Nutrition

Forum II Merger Corporation

Burcon NutraScience

Laird Superfood

The Very Good Food Company

Modern Meat

Ingredion Incorporated

Bunge

AAK

Total Produce

Archer Daniels Midland

Hain Celestial Group

Unilever

Nestle

Growthwell Group

Yantai Shuangta Food

Jinzi Ham Co., Ltd.

Itoham Foods

Fuji Oil Holdings

NH Foods Group

NR Instant Produce

Table of content

1 Vegan Food Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Vegan Food

1.2 Vegan Food Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Vegan Food Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2022-2028)

1.2.2 Dairy Alternatives

1.2.3 Meat Substitutes

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Vegan Food Segment by Channel

1.3.1 Global Vegan Food Sales Comparison by Channel: (2022-2028)

1.3.2 Retail Channel

1.3.3 Foodservice Channel

1.4 Global Vegan Food Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Vegan Food Revenue 2017-2028

1.4.2 Global Vegan Food Sales 2017-2028

1.4.3 Vegan Food Market Size by Region: 2017 Versus 2021 Versus 2028

2 Vegan Food Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Vegan Food Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.2 Global Vegan Food Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.3 Global Vegan Food Average Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.4 Manufacturers Vegan Food Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Vegan Food Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Vegan Food Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 The Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Vegan Food Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Global Vegan Food Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3 Vegan Food Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Vegan Food Ret

