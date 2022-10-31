Global Vegan Food Market Research Report 2022
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Channel. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type
Dairy Alternatives
Meat Substitutes
Others
Segment by Channel
Retail Channel
Foodservice Channel
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
By Company
Beyond Meat
Impossible Foods
Maple Leaf Foods
Kraft Heinz
Conagra Brands
Kellogg Company
Turtle Island Foods
Tyson Foods Inc.
Else Nutrition
Forum II Merger Corporation
Burcon NutraScience
Laird Superfood
The Very Good Food Company
Modern Meat
Ingredion Incorporated
Bunge
AAK
Total Produce
Archer Daniels Midland
Hain Celestial Group
Unilever
Nestle
Growthwell Group
Yantai Shuangta Food
Jinzi Ham Co., Ltd.
Itoham Foods
Fuji Oil Holdings
NH Foods Group
NR Instant Produce
Table of content
1 Vegan Food Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Vegan Food
1.2 Vegan Food Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Vegan Food Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2022-2028)
1.2.2 Dairy Alternatives
1.2.3 Meat Substitutes
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Vegan Food Segment by Channel
1.3.1 Global Vegan Food Sales Comparison by Channel: (2022-2028)
1.3.2 Retail Channel
1.3.3 Foodservice Channel
1.4 Global Vegan Food Market Size Estimates and Forecasts
1.4.1 Global Vegan Food Revenue 2017-2028
1.4.2 Global Vegan Food Sales 2017-2028
1.4.3 Vegan Food Market Size by Region: 2017 Versus 2021 Versus 2028
2 Vegan Food Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Vegan Food Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
2.2 Global Vegan Food Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
2.3 Global Vegan Food Average Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
2.4 Manufacturers Vegan Food Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type
2.5 Vegan Food Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Vegan Food Market Concentration Rate
2.5.2 The Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Vegan Food Players Market Share by Revenue
2.5.3 Global Vegan Food Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
3 Vegan Food Retrospective Market Scenario by Region
3.1 Global Vegan Food Ret
