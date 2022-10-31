Global Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades and Vanes Market Research Report 2022
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type
Blades
Vanes
Segment by Application
Narrow-body
Wide-body
Regional jets
By Company
GE Aviation
GKN Aerospace
Rolls Royce
Turbocam
UTC Aerospace
Chromalloy
Hi-Tek Manufacturing
Moeller Aerospace
Snecma
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Table of content
1 Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades and Vanes Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades and Vanes
1.2 Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades and Vanes Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades and Vanes Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2022 VS 2028
1.2.2 Blades
1.2.3 Vanes
1.3 Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades and Vanes Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades and Vanes Consumption Comparison by Application: 2022 VS 2028
1.3.2 Narrow-body
1.3.3 Wide-body
1.3.4 Regional jets
1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects
1.4.1 Global Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades and Vanes Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.2 Global Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades and Vanes Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5 Global Market Size by Region
1.5.1 Global Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades and Vanes Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.5.2 North America Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades and Vanes Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.3 Europe Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades and Vanes Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.4 China Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades and Vanes Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.5 Japan Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades and Vanes Estimates and Forecasts
