Global Passenger Security Equipment Market Research Report 2022
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type
Baggage Inspection System
Explosive Detection System
Video Surveillance
Intrusion Detection and Prevention System
Fire Safety & Detection System
People Screening Systems
Others
Segment by Application
Airports
Train Stations
Bus Stations
Seaports
By Company
Honeywell International
Orbocomm
L-3 Communications
Kapsch
Siemens AG
Rapiscan Systems
Rockwell Collins
Safran Group
Raytheon Group
Smiths Group
Anixter
Avigilon
Harris
HID Global
Lockheed Martin
Northrop Grumman
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Table of content
1 Passenger Security Equipment Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Passenger Security Equipment
1.2 Passenger Security Equipment Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Passenger Security Equipment Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2022 VS 2028
1.2.2 Baggage Inspection System
1.2.3 Explosive Detection System
1.2.4 Video Surveillance
1.2.5 Intrusion Detection and Prevention System
1.2.6 Fire Safety & Detection System
1.2.7 People Screening Systems
1.2.8 Others
1.3 Passenger Security Equipment Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Passenger Security Equipment Consumption Comparison by Application: 2022 VS 2028
1.3.2 Airports
1.3.3 Train Stations
1.3.4 Bus Stations
1.3.5 Seaports
1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects
1.4.1 Global Passenger Security Equipment Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.2 Global Passenger Security Equipment Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5 Global Market Size by Region
1.5.1 Global Passenger Security Equipment Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.5.2 North America Passenger Security Equipment Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.3 Europe Passenger Security Equipment Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.4 China Passenger Security Equipment Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
