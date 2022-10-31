Global Online Travel Sites Market Research Report 2022
Online Travel Sites market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Online Travel Sites market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
WAP
WEB
Segment by Application
Personal
Group
Other
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
By Company
Travelocity
Expedia
Orbitz
Priceline
CheapOair
Onetravel
CheapTickets
AirGorilla
Hotwire
Kayak
Table of content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Online Travel Sites Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 WAP
1.2.3 WEB
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Online Travel Sites Market Share by Application: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Personal
1.3.3 Group
1.3.4 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Online Travel Sites Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Online Travel Sites Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Online Travel Sites Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Online Travel Sites Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Online Travel Sites Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Online Travel Sites Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Online Travel Sites Industry Trends
2.3.2 Online Travel Sites Market Drivers
2.3.3 Online Travel Sites Market Challenges
2.3.4 Online Travel Sites Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Online Travel Sites Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top Online Travel Sites Players by Revenue (2017-2022)
3.1.2 Global Online Travel Sites Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2022)
3.2 Global Online Travel Sites Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Online Travel Sites Revenue
