Bottled Milk Tea Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Bottled Milk Tea is a drink packaged in a bottle that can be stored for a long time.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Bottled Milk Tea in global, including the following market information:

Global top five Bottled Milk Tea companies in 2021 (%)

The global Bottled Milk Tea market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Original Flavor Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Bottled Milk Tea include Mengniu, Assam, Genki Forest (Beijing) Food Technology Group Co., Ltd., Yili, Want Want Group, THE ALLEY, SUNTORY, C'eastbon and HEYTEA, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Bottled Milk Tea manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Bottled Milk Tea Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Bottled Milk Tea Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Bottled Milk Tea Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Bottled Milk Tea Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Bottled Milk Tea Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Bottled Milk Tea Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Bottled Milk Tea Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Bottled Milk Tea Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Bottled Milk Tea Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Bottled Milk Tea Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Bottled Milk Tea Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Bottled Milk Tea Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Bottled Milk Tea Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Bottled Milk Tea Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Bottled Milk Tea Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Bottled Milk Tea Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Bottled Milk Tea Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Bottled Milk Tea Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Bottled Milk Tea Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.

