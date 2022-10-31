Global Application Outsourcing Market Research Report 2022
Application Outsourcing market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Application Outsourcing market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Application Development Service
Application Maintenance Service
Independent Software Testing Service
Other
Segment by Application
Government
BFSI
Telecom
Other
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
By Company
Accenture
CSC
HP
IBM
Fujitsu
TCS
CGI Group
Dell
HCL Technologies
iGATE
Infosys
ITC Infotech
Cognizant
Unisys
Wipro
Table of content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Application Outsourcing Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Application Development Service
1.2.3 Application Maintenance Service
1.2.4 Independent Software Testing Service
1.2.5 Other
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Application Outsourcing Market Share by Application: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Government
1.3.3 BFSI
1.3.4 Telecom
1.3.5 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Application Outsourcing Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Application Outsourcing Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Application Outsourcing Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Application Outsourcing Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Application Outsourcing Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Application Outsourcing Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Application Outsourcing Industry Trends
2.3.2 Application Outsourcing Market Drivers
2.3.3 Application Outsourcing Market Challenges
2.3.4 Application Outsourcing Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Application Outsourcing Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top Application Outsourcing Players by Revenue (2017-2022)
3.1.2 Global Application O
