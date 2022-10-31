Global Airport Retailing Market Research Report 2022
Airport Retailing market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Airport Retailing market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Food and Beverage
Leisure Services
Hotel
Other
Segment by Application
Airside
Landside
Other
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
By Company
Rianta International
DFS
Dubai Duty Free
Dufry
Capi-Lux
Duty Free Americas
Gebr. Heinemann
King Power International
Lotte Duty Free
Lagard?re Travel Retail
Shilla Duty Free
Airport Retail Group
Delhi Duty Free
Table of content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Airport Retailing Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Food and Beverage
1.2.3 Leisure Services
1.2.4 Hotel
1.2.5 Other
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Airport Retailing Market Share by Application: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Airside
1.3.3 Landside
1.3.4 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Airport Retailing Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Airport Retailing Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Airport Retailing Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Airport Retailing Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Airport Retailing Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Airport Retailing Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Airport Retailing Industry Trends
2.3.2 Airport Retailing Market Drivers
2.3.3 Airport Retailing Market Challenges
2.3.4 Airport Retailing Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Airport Retailing Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top Airport Retailing Players by Revenue (2017-2022)
3.1.2 Global Airport Retailing Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2022)
3.2 Global Airport Retailing Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
3.3 Players Covered:
