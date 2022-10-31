Global Agro-Rural Tourism Market Research Report 2022
Agro-Rural Tourism market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Agro-Rural Tourism market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Direct-market Agritourism
Experience and Education Agritourism
Event and Recreation Agritourism
Segment by Application
Personal
Group
Other
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
By Company
Farm to Farm
Agri Tourism Development
GTI Travel
Heartland Travel and Tours
Cyprus Agrotourism
AgriProFocus
Cape AgriTours
Irish Food Tours
Rural Tours
Meru Agro
Table of content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Agro-Rural Tourism Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Direct-market Agritourism
1.2.3 Experience and Education Agritourism
1.2.4 Event and Recreation Agritourism
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Agro-Rural Tourism Market Share by Application: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Personal
1.3.3 Group
1.3.4 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Agro-Rural Tourism Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Agro-Rural Tourism Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Agro-Rural Tourism Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Agro-Rural Tourism Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Agro-Rural Tourism Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Agro-Rural Tourism Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Agro-Rural Tourism Industry Trends
2.3.2 Agro-Rural Tourism Market Drivers
2.3.3 Agro-Rural Tourism Market Challenges
2.3.4 Agro-Rural Tourism Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Agro-Rural Tourism Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top Agro-Rural Tourism Players by Revenue (2017-2022)
3.1.2 Global Agro-Rural Tourism Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2022)
3.2 Global Agro-Rural Tourism Market Share by Company Type (Tier
