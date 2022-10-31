Global Short Range Radar Sensor Market Research Report 2022
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type
24 GHz
77 GHz
79 GHz
Segment by Application
New Energy Vehicles
Traditional Fuel Vehicles
Others
By Company
Continental AG
Texas Instruments
OmniPreSense
Infineon Technologies
Bosch
HELLA
ZF Friedrichshafen AG
Ainstein
Vayyar
Smartmicro
Veoneer
Autoliv Inc.
Ilmsens
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Colombia
Table of content
1 Short Range Radar Sensor Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Short Range Radar Sensor
1.2 Short Range Radar Sensor Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Short Range Radar Sensor Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2022 VS 2028
1.2.2 24 GHz
1.2.3 77 GHz
1.2.4 79 GHz
1.3 Short Range Radar Sensor Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Short Range Radar Sensor Consumption Comparison by Application: 2022 VS 2028
1.3.2 New Energy Vehicles
1.3.3 Traditional Fuel Vehicles
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects
1.4.1 Global Short Range Radar Sensor Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.2 Global Short Range Radar Sensor Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5 Global Market Size by Region
1.5.1 Global Short Range Radar Sensor Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.5.2 North America Short Range Radar Sensor Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.3 Europe Short Range Radar Sensor Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.4 China Short Range Radar Sensor Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.5 Japan Short Range Radar Sensor Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.6 South Korea Short Range Radar Sensor Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.7 India Short Range Radar Sensor Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
2 Market Competition by Manufacturer
