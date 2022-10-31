Uncategorized

Global Short Range Radar Sensor Market Research Report 2022

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type

24 GHz

77 GHz

79 GHz

Segment by Application

New Energy Vehicles

Traditional Fuel Vehicles

Others

By Company

Continental AG

Texas Instruments

OmniPreSense

Infineon Technologies

Bosch

HELLA

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Ainstein

Vayyar

Smartmicro

Veoneer

Autoliv Inc.

Ilmsens

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Table of content

1 Short Range Radar Sensor Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Short Range Radar Sensor
1.2 Short Range Radar Sensor Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Short Range Radar Sensor Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2022 VS 2028
1.2.2 24 GHz
1.2.3 77 GHz
1.2.4 79 GHz
1.3 Short Range Radar Sensor Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Short Range Radar Sensor Consumption Comparison by Application: 2022 VS 2028
1.3.2 New Energy Vehicles
1.3.3 Traditional Fuel Vehicles
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects
1.4.1 Global Short Range Radar Sensor Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.2 Global Short Range Radar Sensor Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5 Global Market Size by Region
1.5.1 Global Short Range Radar Sensor Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.5.2 North America Short Range Radar Sensor Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.3 Europe Short Range Radar Sensor Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.4 China Short Range Radar Sensor Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.5 Japan Short Range Radar Sensor Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.6 South Korea Short Range Radar Sensor Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.7 India Short Range Radar Sensor Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
2 Market Competition by Manufacturer

