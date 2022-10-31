Global Peppermint Candy Market Research Report 2022

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type

Hard

Gum

Tablet

Other

Segment by Application

Retail Industry

Medical Industry

Other

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

By Company

Wm Wrigley Jr.

Ricola

Brach's

Nosh Pack

Mondel?z International

Yiyuan Biotechnology

Quality Candy

Piedmont Candy

Farley's & Sathers Candy

YankeeTraders

Lotte

Tianjin Nestle

Ghirardelli

Yummy Earth

Golden Century Candy Manufacturing

Table of content

1 Peppermint Candy Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Peppermint Candy

1.2 Peppermint Candy Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Peppermint Candy Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2022-2028)

1.2.2 Hard

1.2.3 Gum

1.2.4 Tablet

1.2.5 Other

1.3 Peppermint Candy Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Peppermint Candy Sales Comparison by Application: (2022-2028)

1.3.2 Retail Industry

1.3.3 Medical Industry

1.3.4 Other

1.4 Global Peppermint Candy Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Peppermint Candy Revenue 2017-2028

1.4.2 Global Peppermint Candy Sales 2017-2028

1.4.3 Peppermint Candy Market Size by Region: 2017 Versus 2021 Versus 2028

2 Peppermint Candy Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Peppermint Candy Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.2 Global Peppermint Candy Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.3 Global Peppermint Candy Average Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.4 Manufacturers Peppermint Candy Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Peppermint Candy Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Peppermint Candy Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 The Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Peppermint Candy Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Global Peppermint Candy Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Man

