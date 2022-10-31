Global Peppermint Candy Market Research Report 2022
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type
Hard
Gum
Tablet
Other
Segment by Application
Retail Industry
Medical Industry
Other
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
By Company
Wm Wrigley Jr.
Ricola
Brach's
Nosh Pack
Mondel?z International
Yiyuan Biotechnology
Quality Candy
Piedmont Candy
Farley's & Sathers Candy
YankeeTraders
Lotte
Tianjin Nestle
Ghirardelli
Yummy Earth
Golden Century Candy Manufacturing
Table of content
1 Peppermint Candy Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Peppermint Candy
1.2 Peppermint Candy Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Peppermint Candy Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2022-2028)
1.2.2 Hard
1.2.3 Gum
1.2.4 Tablet
1.2.5 Other
1.3 Peppermint Candy Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Peppermint Candy Sales Comparison by Application: (2022-2028)
1.3.2 Retail Industry
1.3.3 Medical Industry
1.3.4 Other
1.4 Global Peppermint Candy Market Size Estimates and Forecasts
1.4.1 Global Peppermint Candy Revenue 2017-2028
1.4.2 Global Peppermint Candy Sales 2017-2028
1.4.3 Peppermint Candy Market Size by Region: 2017 Versus 2021 Versus 2028
2 Peppermint Candy Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Peppermint Candy Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
2.2 Global Peppermint Candy Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
2.3 Global Peppermint Candy Average Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
2.4 Manufacturers Peppermint Candy Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type
2.5 Peppermint Candy Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Peppermint Candy Market Concentration Rate
2.5.2 The Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Peppermint Candy Players Market Share by Revenue
2.5.3 Global Peppermint Candy Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
2.6 Man
