Global Artemisinin Combination Therapy Market Research Report 2022

Artemisinin Combination Therapy market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Artemisinin Combination Therapy market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Artemether+Lumefantrine

Artesunate+Amodiaquine

Dihydroartemisinin+Piperaquine

Artesunate+Mefloquine

Artesunate+Sulfadoxine-Pyrimethamine

Pyronaridine-Artesunate

Other

Segment by Application

Hospital

Clinic

Other

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

By Company

KPC Pharmaceuticals

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Industrial Development

Sanofi

Desano Holdings

Calyx Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals

Mylan

Novartis

Denk Pharma

Hovid Berhad

Ipca Laboratories

Cipla

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings

Ajanta Pharma

Guilin Pharmaceuticals

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Artemisinin Combination Therapy Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Artemether+Lumefantrine

1.2.3 Artesunate+Amodiaquine

1.2.4 Dihydroartemisinin+Piperaquine

1.2.5 Artesunate+Mefloquine

1.2.6 Artesunate+Sulfadoxine-Pyrimethamine

1.2.7 Pyronaridine-Artesunate

1.2.8 Other

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Artemisinin Combination Therapy Market Share by Application: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Hospital

1.3.3 Clinic

1.3.4 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Artemisinin Combination Therapy Market Perspective (2017-2028)

2.2 Artemisinin Combination Therapy Growth Trends by Region

2.2.1 Artemisinin Combination Therapy Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.2.2 Artemisinin Combination Therapy Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)

2.2.3 Artemisinin Combination Therapy Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

2.3 Artemisinin Combination Therapy Market Dynamics

2.3.1 Artemisinin Combination Therapy Industry Trends

2.3.2 Artemisinin Combination Therapy Market Drivers

2.3.3 Artemisinin Combination Therapy Market Challenges

2.3.4 Artemisinin Combination Therapy Market Restraints

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players



