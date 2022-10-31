Global Gas Barrier Films Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Gas Barrier Films market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Gas Barrier Films market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

PET

CPP

BOPP

EVOH

PA

PVDC

Others

Segment by Application

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceutical

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Electronics

Others

By Company

Fujifilm Corporation

Unitika Ltd

Dupont Teijin Films

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Sumitomo Bakelite Co

Saes Group

OIKE & Co

Toppan Printing Co

Glenroy, Inc

Essen Multipack Limited

Dai Nippon Printing

Amcor

Ultimet Films

Toray

Toyobo

3M

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Gas Barrier Films Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Gas Barrier Films Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 PET

1.2.3 CPP

1.2.4 BOPP

1.2.5 EVOH

1.2.6 PA

1.2.7 PVDC

1.2.8 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Gas Barrier Films Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Food & Beverage

1.3.3 Pharmaceutical

1.3.4 Personal Care & Cosmetics

1.3.5 Electronics

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Gas Barrier Films Production

2.1 Global Gas Barrier Films Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Gas Barrier Films Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Gas Barrier Films Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Gas Barrier Films Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Gas Barrier Films Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Gas Barrier Films Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Gas Barrier Films Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Gas Barrier Films Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Gas Barrier Films Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global Gas Barrier Films Sales by Region

3.4.1 Global Gas Barrier Films Sales

