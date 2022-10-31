Global Sunroof Glass Market Research Report 2022
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type
Passenger Car Type
Commercial Vehicle Type
Segment by Application
OEM
Aftermarket
By Company
Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd (NSG)
Asahi Glass Co., Ltd (AGC)
Saint-Gobain
Fuyao Group
Vitro SAB de CV
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Table of content
1 Sunroof Glass Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Sunroof Glass
1.2 Sunroof Glass Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Sunroof Glass Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2022 VS 2028
1.2.2 Passenger Car Type
1.2.3 Commercial Vehicle Type
1.3 Sunroof Glass Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Sunroof Glass Consumption Comparison by Application: 2022 VS 2028
1.3.2 OEM
1.3.3 Aftermarket
1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects
1.4.1 Global Sunroof Glass Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.2 Global Sunroof Glass Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5 Global Market Size by Region
1.5.1 Global Sunroof Glass Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.5.2 North America Sunroof Glass Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.3 Europe Sunroof Glass Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.4 China Sunroof Glass Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.5 Japan Sunroof Glass Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.6 South Korea Sunroof Glass Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.7 India Sunroof Glass Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
2 Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Sunroof Glass Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
2.2 Global Sunroof Glass Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
2.3 Sunroof Glass Market Share by Compan
