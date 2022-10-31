Global Shortenings Market Research Report 2022
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type
Oil
Butter
Tallow
Lard
Others
Segment by Application
Bakery products
Confectionery products
Snacks & savory products
Others
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
By Company
Cargill
Bunge Limited
Conagra Brands
Wilmar International Limited
Archer Daniels Midland Company
International Foodstuff Company Holdings Limited (IFFCO)
Ventura Foods, LLC
Manildra Group
AAK AB
Associated British Foods PLC (ABF)
Table of content
1 Shortenings Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Shortenings
1.2 Shortenings Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Shortenings Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2022-2028)
1.2.2 Oil
1.2.3 Butter
1.2.4 Tallow
1.2.5 Lard
1.2.6 Others
1.3 Shortenings Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Shortenings Sales Comparison by Application: (2022-2028)
1.3.2 Bakery products
1.3.3 Confectionery products
1.3.4 Snacks & savory products
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Global Shortenings Market Size Estimates and Forecasts
1.4.1 Global Shortenings Revenue 2017-2028
1.4.2 Global Shortenings Sales 2017-2028
1.4.3 Shortenings Market Size by Region: 2017 Versus 2021 Versus 2028
2 Shortenings Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Shortenings Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
2.2 Global Shortenings Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
2.3 Global Shortenings Average Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
2.4 Manufacturers Shortenings Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type
2.5 Shortenings Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Shortenings Market Concentration Rate
2.5.2 The Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Shortenings Players Market Share by Revenue
2.5.3 Global Shortenings Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acqu
