Global Sesame Paste Market Research Report 2022
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type
Health Sesame Paste
Cooked Sesame Paste
Segment by Application
Seasoning
Other
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
By Company
Haitoglou Bros
Prince Tahini
Al Wadi Al Akhdar
Dipasa
A.O. Ghandour & Sons
Sesajal
Mounir Bissat
Sunshine International Foods
Arrowhead Mills
Joyva
Table of content
1 Sesame Paste Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Sesame Paste
1.2 Sesame Paste Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Sesame Paste Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2022-2028)
1.2.2 Health Sesame Paste
1.2.3 Cooked Sesame Paste
1.3 Sesame Paste Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Sesame Paste Sales Comparison by Application: (2022-2028)
1.3.2 Seasoning
1.3.3 Other
1.4 Global Sesame Paste Market Size Estimates and Forecasts
1.4.1 Global Sesame Paste Revenue 2017-2028
1.4.2 Global Sesame Paste Sales 2017-2028
1.4.3 Sesame Paste Market Size by Region: 2017 Versus 2021 Versus 2028
2 Sesame Paste Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Sesame Paste Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
2.2 Global Sesame Paste Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
2.3 Global Sesame Paste Average Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
2.4 Manufacturers Sesame Paste Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type
2.5 Sesame Paste Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Sesame Paste Market Concentration Rate
2.5.2 The Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Sesame Paste Players Market Share by Revenue
2.5.3 Global Sesame Paste Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
3 Sesame Paste Retrospective Market Scenario by Region
3.1 Global Ses
