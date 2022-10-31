Global Electronic Grade Isopropyl Alcohol Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Electronic Grade Isopropyl Alcohol market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Electronic Grade Isopropyl Alcohol market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Purity, 99.99%
Purity,
Segment by Application
Semiconductor Industry
PCBs
LCD Cleaning
Others
By Company
LCY Chemical
ExxonMobil
Tokuyama
LG Chem
Dow Chemical
Mitsui Chemicals
Isu Chemical
MicroCare
Texwipe
KMG Electronic Chemicals
Jiangsu Denoir Technology
Kunshan Jingke Micro-Electronics Material Co
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Electronic Grade Isopropyl Alcohol Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Electronic Grade Isopropyl Alcohol Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Purity, 99.99%
1.2.3 Purity, <99.99%
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Electronic Grade Isopropyl Alcohol Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Semiconductor Industry
1.3.3 PCBs
1.3.4 LCD Cleaning
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Electronic Grade Isopropyl Alcohol Production
2.1 Global Electronic Grade Isopropyl Alcohol Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Electronic Grade Isopropyl Alcohol Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Electronic Grade Isopropyl Alcohol Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Electronic Grade Isopropyl Alcohol Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Electronic Grade Isopropyl Alcohol Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Electronic Grade Isopropyl Alcohol Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Electronic Grade Isopropyl Alcohol Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Electronic Grade Isopropyl Alcohol Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Electronic Grade Isopropyl Alcohol Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS
