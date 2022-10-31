Global Raw Chicken Meat Market Research Report 2022
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type
Bone-in Cut Raw Chicken Meat
Boneless Cut Raw Chicken Meat
Whole Chicken Raw Chicken Meat
Segment by Application
Food Services
Retail
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
By Company
JBS
Tyson Foods
Cargill
BRF S.A.
Mountaire Farms
New Hope
Sunner Development
Koch Foods
Foster Farms
Perdue
Shandong Xiantan
Granja Tres Arroyos
Yisheng Livestock & Poultry Breeding
Copacol
Shandong Minhe Animal Husbandry
Bello Alimentos
Prosavic
Table of content
1 Raw Chicken Meat Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Raw Chicken Meat
1.2 Raw Chicken Meat Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Raw Chicken Meat Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2022-2028)
1.2.2 Bone-in Cut Raw Chicken Meat
1.2.3 Boneless Cut Raw Chicken Meat
1.2.4 Whole Chicken Raw Chicken Meat
1.3 Raw Chicken Meat Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Raw Chicken Meat Sales Comparison by Application: (2022-2028)
1.3.2 Food Services
1.3.3 Retail
1.4 Global Raw Chicken Meat Market Size Estimates and Forecasts
1.4.1 Global Raw Chicken Meat Revenue 2017-2028
1.4.2 Global Raw Chicken Meat Sales 2017-2028
1.4.3 Raw Chicken Meat Market Size by Region: 2017 Versus 2021 Versus 2028
2 Raw Chicken Meat Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Raw Chicken Meat Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
2.2 Global Raw Chicken Meat Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
2.3 Global Raw Chicken Meat Average Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
2.4 Manufacturers Raw Chicken Meat Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type
2.5 Raw Chicken Meat Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Raw Chicken Meat Market Concentration Rate
2.5.2 The Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Raw Chicken Meat Players Market Share by Revenue
2.5.3 Global Raw Chicken Meat Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and
