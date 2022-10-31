Uncategorized

Global Perfluoroketones Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Photo of grandresearchstore grandresearchstore8 hours ago
1 1 minute read

Perfluoroketones market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Perfluoroketones market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

C4

C5

C6

C7

Others

Segment by Application

Extinguishing Agent

Cleaning Agent

Refrigerants

Others

By Company

3M

Unimatec

Firecop

Tianjin Changlu

Hangzhou ZeErRui Chemical Co

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Perfluoroketones Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Perfluoroketones Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 C4
1.2.3 C5
1.2.4 C6
1.2.5 C7
1.2.6 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Perfluoroketones Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Extinguishing Agent
1.3.3 Cleaning Agent
1.3.4 Refrigerants
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Perfluoroketones Production
2.1 Global Perfluoroketones Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Perfluoroketones Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Perfluoroketones Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Perfluoroketones Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Perfluoroketones Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Perfluoroketones Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Perfluoroketones Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Perfluoroketones Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Perfluoroketones Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Perfluoroketones Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Perfluoroketones Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Perfluoroketones by Region (2023-2028)
3

 

CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/

Photo of grandresearchstore grandresearchstore8 hours ago
1 1 minute read
Photo of grandresearchstore

grandresearchstore

Related Articles

2022 Global Food Preservatives Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

June 29, 2022

Ceramic-Filled Photosensitive Resin Market 2022-28 Analysis with Competitors: BASF SE (Germany),Reichhold Inc. (U.S.),Huntsman Corporation (U.S.),DowDuPont,Sumitomo Bakelite Company Ltd. (Japan),SABIC (Saudi Arabia),Evonik Industries (Germany),3M Company (U.S.),Exone

January 31, 2022

Tobacco Chitosan Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market 2022

September 1, 2022

Insights on the Paddle Sports Equipment Market Report & Forecast to 2028 – by Players, Types, Applications and Region

July 5, 2022
Back to top button