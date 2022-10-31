Global Mobile Artificial Intelligence (MAI) Market Research Report 2022
Mobile Artificial Intelligence (MAI) market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Mobile Artificial Intelligence (MAI) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
10nm
20nm to 28nm
7nm & Others
Segment by Application
Smartphone
Camera
Automotive
Robotics
ARVR
Drones
Others
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
By Company
IBM
Microsoft
Huawei Technologies
MediaTek
Apple Inc.
Samsung Electronics
Intel Corporation
Qualcomm Incorporated
Google Inc.
Nvidia Corporation
Table of content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Mobile Artificial Intelligence (MAI) Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 10nm
1.2.3 20nm to 28nm
1.2.4 7nm & Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Mobile Artificial Intelligence (MAI) Market Share by Application: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Smartphone
1.3.3 Camera
1.3.4 Automotive
1.3.5 Robotics
1.3.6 ARVR
1.3.7 Drones
1.3.8 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Mobile Artificial Intelligence (MAI) Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Mobile Artificial Intelligence (MAI) Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Mobile Artificial Intelligence (MAI) Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Mobile Artificial Intelligence (MAI) Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Mobile Artificial Intelligence (MAI) Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Mobile Artificial Intelligence (MAI) Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Mobile Artificial Intelligence (MAI) Industry Trends
2.3.2 Mobile Artificial Intelligence (MAI) Market Drivers
2.3.3 Mobile Artificial Intelligence (MAI) Market Challenges
2.3.4 Mobile Artificial Intelligence (MAI) Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Mobile Artificial Inte
