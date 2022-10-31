Global Inorganic Flame Retardants Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Inorganic Flame Retardants market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Inorganic Flame Retardants market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Aluminum Trihydrate (ATH)
Magnesium Hydroxide (MDH)
Antimony Trioxide (ATO)
Zinc Borate (ZB)
Others
Segment by Application
Plastic
Rubber
Textile
Coating
Others
By Company
Albemarle
ICL
BASF
Clariant
Adeka
Daihachi
Teijin
Nihon Seiko
Stahl
Thor
AK Chemtech
Jiangsu Yoke
Shandong Haihua
Shouguang Weidong Chemical Co
Shandong Laiyu
Shandong Taixing
Shandong Brother Technology Co
Taizhou Ruishite
Jiangyin Suli
Hangzhou JLS
Weifang Faretar
Qingyuan Presafer
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Inorganic Flame Retardants Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Inorganic Flame Retardants Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Aluminum Trihydrate (ATH)
1.2.3 Magnesium Hydroxide (MDH)
1.2.4 Antimony Trioxide (ATO)
1.2.5 Zinc Borate (ZB)
1.2.6 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Inorganic Flame Retardants Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Plastic
1.3.3 Rubber
1.3.4 Textile
1.3.5 Coating
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Inorganic Flame Retardants Production
2.1 Global Inorganic Flame Retardants Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Inorganic Flame Retardants Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Inorganic Flame Retardants Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Inorganic Flame Retardants Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Inorganic Flame Retardants Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Inorganic Flame Retardants Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Inorganic Flame Retardants Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Inorganic Flame Retardants Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Inorganic Flame Retardants Revenue by Region: 2
