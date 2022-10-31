Uncategorized

Global Inorganic Flame Retardants Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Inorganic Flame Retardants market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Inorganic Flame Retardants market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Aluminum Trihydrate (ATH)

Magnesium Hydroxide (MDH)

Antimony Trioxide (ATO)

Zinc Borate (ZB)

Others

Segment by Application

Plastic

Rubber

Textile

Coating

Others

By Company

Albemarle

ICL

BASF

Clariant

Adeka

Daihachi

Teijin

Nihon Seiko

Stahl

Thor

AK Chemtech

Jiangsu Yoke

Shandong Haihua

Shouguang Weidong Chemical Co

Shandong Laiyu

Shandong Taixing

Shandong Brother Technology Co

Taizhou Ruishite

Jiangyin Suli

Hangzhou JLS

Weifang Faretar

Qingyuan Presafer

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Inorganic Flame Retardants Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Inorganic Flame Retardants Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Aluminum Trihydrate (ATH)
1.2.3 Magnesium Hydroxide (MDH)
1.2.4 Antimony Trioxide (ATO)
1.2.5 Zinc Borate (ZB)
1.2.6 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Inorganic Flame Retardants Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Plastic
1.3.3 Rubber
1.3.4 Textile
1.3.5 Coating
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Inorganic Flame Retardants Production
2.1 Global Inorganic Flame Retardants Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Inorganic Flame Retardants Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Inorganic Flame Retardants Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Inorganic Flame Retardants Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Inorganic Flame Retardants Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Inorganic Flame Retardants Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Inorganic Flame Retardants Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Inorganic Flame Retardants Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Inorganic Flame Retardants Revenue by Region: 2

 

