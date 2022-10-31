Global Liquefied Carbon Dioxide Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Liquefied Carbon Dioxide market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Liquefied Carbon Dioxide market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Food Grade Carbon Dioxide
Industrial Grade Carbon Dioxide
Segment by Application
Food and Beverages
Chemicals
Electronics
Agriculture
Healthcare
Others
By Company
BOConline
Kanoria Chemicals
Air Products and Chemicals
Grupa Azoty Zak?ady Azotowe “Pu?awy” PLC
Continental Carbonic
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Liquefied Carbon Dioxide Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Liquefied Carbon Dioxide Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Food Grade Carbon Dioxide
1.2.3 Industrial Grade Carbon Dioxide
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Liquefied Carbon Dioxide Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Food and Beverages
1.3.3 Chemicals
1.3.4 Electronics
1.3.5 Agriculture
1.3.6 Healthcare
1.3.7 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Liquefied Carbon Dioxide Production
2.1 Global Liquefied Carbon Dioxide Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Liquefied Carbon Dioxide Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Liquefied Carbon Dioxide Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Liquefied Carbon Dioxide Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Liquefied Carbon Dioxide Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Liquefied Carbon Dioxide Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Liquefied Carbon Dioxide Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Liquefied Carbon Dioxide Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Liquefied Carbon Dioxide Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Liquefied Carbon Dioxide Sale
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/